James Harden played his worst when the Rockets needed him most

Before the season, Mike D’Antoni decided to dispense with the pretense and make James Harden his starting point guard. Sure, Harden had already served as the Houston Rockets’ primary ball-handler and playmaker, dominating time of possession and leading the team in assists. But he typically only got going after Patrick Beverley (or Ty Lawson, or Pablo Prigioni, or Jeremy Lin, or Aaron Brooks) had brought the ball up first.

Playing Harden at point, D’Antoni reasoned, would cut out the middleman. Getting the ball in his hands as early as possible would save Harden the fighting that came with breaking free of a defender to catch a pass before he could initiate the action. He could make things easier for Harden, which he hoped would make things easier for Houston, by entrusting total control of his spread pick-and-roll offense to the All-Star scorer.

For six months after D’Antoni tossed him the keys, Harden drove the Rockets beautifully, blowing past opponents and maneuvering around obstacles en route to 55 wins and a brilliant individual campaign that could see him named the league’s Most Valuable Player. Over the final 77 minutes of the Western Conference semifinals, though — the last six full quarters and Game 5’s fateful overtime session — Harden lost his grip on the steering wheel, wrapping the Rockets’ title hopes around a telephone pole.

Harden followed up his bitter close to Houston’s Game 5 loss — 3-for-11 shooting with six turnovers after halftime, a scoreless final eight-plus minutes — with an utterly punchless and staggeringly inert performance in a must-win Game 6. He scored just 10 points on 2-for-11 shooting, and paired his seven assists with six turnovers.

He fouled out, too, exiting the game with 3:15 left in the fourth quarter to what might best be described as a perfunctory standing ovation from what fans remained after a mass exodus — one issued out of a sense of propriety, in appreciation of his larger body of work, but done pretty begrudgingly, given what those fans had just witnessed over the preceding four quarters.

Every Spurs starter had at least as many points as James Harden tonight





The 10 points matched a season low for Harden, and set a new postseason low as a Rocket. The Rockets were outscored by 28 points in Harden’s 36 1/2 minutes of floor time, his worst plus-minus mark of the season, and his worst in the playoffs since Game 3 of the 2015 Western Conference Finals. Houston’s 75 points were the second-fewest scored by any Rockets team since Harden’s arrival, and three under their previous postseason low in the Harden era.

“You’ve got to take it for what it is. Everything falls on my shoulders,” Harden said during his post-game press conference. “I take responsibility for it. Both ends of the floor. It’s tough, especially the way we lost, at home, for Game 6. But it happened, and now we move forward.”

Facing elimination against a Spurs team playing without its own MVP candidate, forward Kawhi Leonard, and injured starting point guard Tony Parker, the Rockets needed Harden to deliver a game worthy of a superstar. Instead, he turned in what was, given the stakes, perhaps his worst game in a Rockets uniform.

It’s in the running, at least. Harden’s Game 6 Game Score — a stat derived from the box score and developed to offer a “rough measure of a player’s productivity for a single game” — was 0.7. Only twice in his Rockets career has he produced a lower Game Score, and not since March of 2014. As a reference point, in Game 5 of the 2015 Western finals — the one where the Golden State Warriors eliminated the Rockets and Harden set the NBA record for most turnovers in a playoff game — his Game Score was higher than this (1.0).

“Some nights, life hits you in the face,” D’Antoni said after Thursday’s game.

Harden seemed disconnected, frayed, multiple steps slow and a beat or two out of sync with his teammates from the early stages of Game 6. He threw lazy passes, sauntered into pull-up 3s that he hit at just a 28.7 percent clip this postseason, and rarely resembled the game-breaking offensive weapon who led the league in assists and finished second in scoring during the regular season:

