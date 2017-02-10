Potential top pick Myles Garrett already says he won't be attending draft

The NFL has turned its annual draft into a blockbuster television show. And one of the stars of the show won’t be on the set.

Myles Garrett, the Texas A&M defensive end who is widely projected to be the top pick of this year’s draft, told Brent Zwerneman of the Houston Chronicle that he won’t attend. He also said “nothing will change his mind.”

Garrett said nothing will change his mind on this, he wants to watch NFL draft with his parents and family in his home. https://t.co/yYsFgU3Gyl — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) February 10, 2017





It’s rare for the No. 1 overall pick to turn down the NFL’s TV party. Dan Wilkinson didn’t attend in 1994, and every top pick from then until Jameis Winston in 2015 was at the draft to walk across the stage and mug with the commissioner. Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff attended last year, but the streak might end at one.

Garrett has already made some waves before the draft. He told the Houston Chronicle he didn’t care where he went but added “I’d like not to go anywhere cold,” which is a bummer because it gets cold in Cleveland.

The NFL will surely try to get Garrett to the draft in Philadelphia over the next couple months, though it didn’t sound like there was any wiggle room in his statement. Winston didn’t attend, and the NFL world kept spinning. The league will be fine if Garrett decides to watch the draft with his family in Arlington, Texas. He should still be a fine pass rusher for the Browns, if they end up selecting him first overall.

The television show on draft night might feel a little incomplete, though.

Myles Garrett said he is not going to attend the NFL draft. (AP) More

