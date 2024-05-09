Advertisement

Newcastle v Brighton: Pick of the stats

BBC
Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Newcastle and Brighton in the Premier League.

  • Having failed to either win or score in their first four Premier League home games against Brighton, Newcastle have won 2-1 and 4-1 in their last two matches against the Seagulls at St James’ Park.

  • Brighton are looking to complete the league double over Newcastle for the third time - previously doing so in 2020-21 and 1978-79.

  • Newcastle have scored in all 18 of their Premier League home games so far this season. They most recently scored in 100% of their home league games in a single campaign in 1982-83 and have not done so in the top-flight since 1958-59.

  • Since beating Sheffield United 5-0 in February, Brighton have scored just five goals in their past 10 Premier League games. It is their lowest return in a 10-game spell since netting four times in 10 games between February and April 2022.

  • Anthony Gordon has been involved in more home goals than any other Newcastle player in the Premier League this season (16 – nine goals, seven assists). It is the most by a player at St James’ Park in a single top-flight campaign since Alan Shearer in 2003-04 (18 – 15 goals, three assists).

  • Joao Pedro has scored nine league goals this season - he could be the fourth different player to net double figures in a single Premier League campaign for Brighton after Glenn Murray (twice), Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister.