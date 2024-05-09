Newcastle v Brighton: Pick of the stats
Here are the key facts and figures before Saturday's game between Newcastle and Brighton in the Premier League.
Having failed to either win or score in their first four Premier League home games against Brighton, Newcastle have won 2-1 and 4-1 in their last two matches against the Seagulls at St James’ Park.
Brighton are looking to complete the league double over Newcastle for the third time - previously doing so in 2020-21 and 1978-79.
Newcastle have scored in all 18 of their Premier League home games so far this season. They most recently scored in 100% of their home league games in a single campaign in 1982-83 and have not done so in the top-flight since 1958-59.
Since beating Sheffield United 5-0 in February, Brighton have scored just five goals in their past 10 Premier League games. It is their lowest return in a 10-game spell since netting four times in 10 games between February and April 2022.
Anthony Gordon has been involved in more home goals than any other Newcastle player in the Premier League this season (16 – nine goals, seven assists). It is the most by a player at St James’ Park in a single top-flight campaign since Alan Shearer in 2003-04 (18 – 15 goals, three assists).
Joao Pedro has scored nine league goals this season - he could be the fourth different player to net double figures in a single Premier League campaign for Brighton after Glenn Murray (twice), Neal Maupay and Alexis Mac Allister.