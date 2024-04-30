Nets’ Sean Marks has some front-office vacancies to fill

NEW YORK — The Brooklyn Nets are in the beginning stages of a pivotal offseason for them as they look to bounce back from a disappointing 2023-24 season. Like most teams, Brooklyn has to figure out how its going to fill vacancies within the organization, especially the front office.

“I couldn’t be happier for Jeff and Ryan,” Nets general manager Sean Marks said recently about Jeff Peterson and Ryan Gisriel, two members of Brooklyn’s front office that left to take executive roles with the Charlotte Hornets. Peterson was the assistant GM for the Nets for the past four seasons while Gisriel had been in various front office roles for Brooklyn since the 2013-14 season.

“For Jeff to go and run his own program there (Charlotte Hornets). He’s well deserving and (it’s an) incredible opportunity. We were counting down the days this was going to happen for the last two or three years. Tremendous guy, we wish him nothing but the best. Both he and Ryan,” Marks said.

Once Mitch Kupchak, Charlotte’s head of basketball operations since 2018, stepped down from his role in February, there were reports of who would be considered to assume his role and Peterson was one of those names being floated around. Now that Peterson and Gisriel are gone, Marks will have to look for at least one person to become his second-in-command, so to speak.

“As far as replacing these guys, I think it’s always important to have a best-available list. Whether you’re looking at players or whether you’re looking at staff. So, we look at maybe who’s out there and who we could potentially bring in, but also our own staff here,” Marks said.

