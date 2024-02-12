Report: Nets’ Jeff Peterson expected to be candidate for Hornets executive position

The Brooklyn Nets are trying to turn their season around as they look to get back into the Eastern Conference playoff race before it’s too late. They made some solid moves at the NBA trade deadline to improve their team and one of the members of the front office that made those decisions could be up for a promotion.

Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reported on Monday that Mitch Kupchak, President of Basketball Operations for the Charlotte Hornets, is stepping down from that role to become an organizational advisor. Wojnarowski noted that one of the people expected to be a candidate for that position is Nets assistant general manager Jeff Peterson.

Wojnarowski added that Charlotte’s owners are expected to hire Kupchak’s successor prior to the end of the 2023-24 regular season. So, if Peterson ends up getting the job, he would be leaving Brooklyn before the end of the Nets’ regular season and possible postseason run.

Peterson has been working in the NBA ever since the 2013-14 season when he was a scout for the Atlanta Hawks. Since then, he has worked his up through the ranks until he was hired to be the assistant GM for Brooklyn beginning with the 2019-20 season.

As Nets Wire wrote this past offseason, Peterson has been considered a candidate for front office positions around the league. He has been previously been considered for open executive positions for the Washington Wizards and the Hornets.

There’s an expectation owners Rick Schnall and Gabe Plotkin will hire a new top basketball executive prior to the end of the regular season, which will allow Kupchak to remain in his day-to-day role until his successor is on board, sources said. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) February 12, 2024

Story originally appeared on Nets Wire