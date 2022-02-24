NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season: Ranking Top 25 players overall by salary

Who are the highest paid players in the NBA this season?

The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, who will make almost $46 million in salary in 2021-22, is currently the highest paid player in the NBA.

Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and Houston Rockets guard John Wall are currently tied for second, at more than $44 million.

The Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook is fourth, also just over $44 million, with the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant fifth at around $42 million.

The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the sixth-highest paid player in the NBA in terms of salary for the 2021-22 season at more than $41 million.

NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season:

Kevin Durant, Giannis Antetokounmpo and LeBron James are among the highest paid players in the NBA for the 2021-22 season.

NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season: Top 25 overall by salary

Rank, name, team, position, age, cap hit

Story continues

- salary information, through Feb. 23, 2022, courtesy of spotrac.com

NFL's highest paid players in 2022:

Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.

Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22: Ranking Top 25 players overall