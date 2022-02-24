NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season: Ranking Top 25 players overall by salary
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Brooklyn NetsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Golden State WarriorsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Los Angeles LakersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Philadelphia 76ersLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- James HardenLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
- Stephen CurryAmerican basketball player
- Russell WestbrookAmerican basketball player
Who are the highest paid players in the NBA this season?
The Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry, who will make almost $46 million in salary in 2021-22, is currently the highest paid player in the NBA.
Brooklyn Nets guard James Harden and Houston Rockets guard John Wall are currently tied for second, at more than $44 million.
The Los Angeles Lakers' Russell Westbrook is fourth, also just over $44 million, with the Brooklyn Nets' Kevin Durant fifth at around $42 million.
The Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is the sixth-highest paid player in the NBA in terms of salary for the 2021-22 season at more than $41 million.
NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season:
NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22 season: Top 25 overall by salary
Rank, name, team, position, age, cap hit
1. Steph Curry, GSW, PG, 33, $45,780,966
2. James Harden, PHI, SG, 32, $44,310,840
John Wall, HOU, PG, 31, $44,310,840
4. Russell Westbrook, LAL, PG, 33, $44,211,146
5. Kevin Durant, BKN, SF, 33, $42,018,900
6. LeBron James, LAL, SF, 37, $41,180,544
7. Damian Lillard, POR, PG, 31, $39,344,900
Giannis Antetokounmpo, MIL, PF, 27, $39,344,900
Paul George, LAC, SG, 31, $39,344,900
Kawhi Leonard, LAC, SF, 30, $39,344,900
11. Klay Thompson, GSW, SG, 31, $37,980,720
12. Jimmy Butler, MIA, SF, 32, $36,016,200
13. Tobias Harris, PHI, SF, 29, $35,995,950
14. Khris Middleton, MIL, SF, 30, $35,500,000
15. Anthony Davis, LAL, PF, 28, $35,361,360
16. Rudy Gobert, UTH, C, 29, $35,344,828
17. Kyrie Irving, BKN, PG, 29, $35,328,700
18. Bradley Beal, WAS, SG, 28, $33,724,200
19. Pascal Siakam, TOR, PF, 27, $33,003,936
Ben Simmons, BKN, PG, 25, $33,003,936
21. Jrue Holiday, MIL, SG, 31, $32,431,333
22. Devin Booker, PHX, SG, 25, $31,650,600
Karl-Anthony Towns, MIN, C, 26, $31,650,600
Kristaps Porzingis, WAS, PF, 26, $31,650,600
25. Joel Embiid, PHI, C, 27, $31,579,390
Nikola Jokic, DEN, C, 26, $31,579,390
Andrew Wiggins, GSW, SF, 26, $31,579,390
- salary information, through Feb. 23, 2022, courtesy of spotrac.com
NFL's highest paid players in 2022:
Cornerbacks | Safeties | Linebackers | O-linemen | D-linemen
Reach Jeremy Cluff at jeremy.cluff@arizonarepublic.com. Follow him on Twitter @Jeremy_Cluff.
Support local journalism: Subscribe to azcentral.com today.
This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: NBA's highest paid players in 2021-22: Ranking Top 25 players overall