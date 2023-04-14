NBA playoff predictions: Every series winner, Finals champion, who has the most at stake and what coaches are on the hot seat

The 2022-23 NBA playoffs begin Saturday with Games 1 of four first-round series. Before the games tip off, Yahoo Sports' NBA writers made their picks for every series, who will hoist the Larry O'Brien Trophy in June, which player is primed for a breakout postseason performance, the players and teams with the most at stake and whose legacies are on the line, which coaches could be on the hot seat and what their dream NBA Finals matchups would be.

The 2022-23 NBA playoffs begin Saturday. Here are Yahoo Sports' predictions. (Illustration by Moe Haidar/Yahoo Sports)

Western Conference first round

No. 1 Denver Nuggets vs. No. 8 seed: Minnesota Timberwolves/Oklahoma City Thunder

Dan Devine: Nuggets

Jake Fischer: Nuggets

Vincent Goodwill: Nuggets

Ben Rohrbach: Nuggets

No. 2 Memphis Grizzlies vs. No. 7 Los Angeles Lakers

Dan Devine: Grizzlies

Jake Fischer: Grizzlies

Vincent Goodwill: Lakers

Ben Rohrbach: Grizzlies

No. 3 Sacramento Kings vs. No. 6 Golden State Warriors

Dan Devine: Warriors

Jake Fischer: Warriors

Vincent Goodwill: Warriors

Ben Rohrbach: Warriors

No. 4 Phoenix Suns vs. No. 5 Los Angeles Clippers

Dan Devine: Suns

Jake Fischer: Suns

Vincent Goodwill: Suns

Ben Rohrbach: Suns

Eastern Conference first round

No. 1 Milwaukee Bucks vs. No. 8 seed: Miami Heat/Chicago Bulls

Dan Devine: Bucks

Jake Fischer: Bucks

Vincent Goodwill: Bucks

Ben Rohrbach: Bucks

No. 2 Boston Celtics vs. No. 7 Atlanta Hawks

Dan Devine: Celtics

Jake Fischer: Celtics

Vincent Goodwill: Celtics

Ben Rohrbach: Celtics

No. 3 Philadelphia 76ers vs. No. 6 Brooklyn Nets

Dan Devine: 76ers

Jake Fischer: 76ers

Vincent Goodwill: 76ers

Ben Rohrbach: 76ers

No. 4 Cleveland Cavaliers vs. No. 5 New York Knicks

Dan Devine: Cavaliers

Jake Fischer: Knicks

Vincent Goodwill: Cavaliers

Ben Rohrbach: Cavaliers

Western Conference semifinals

Dan Devine: Nuggets vs. Suns — Suns

Grizzlies vs. Warriors — Warriors

Jake Fischer: Nuggets vs. Suns — Suns

Grizzlies vs. Warriors — Warriors

Vincent Goodwill: Nuggets vs. Suns — Suns

Warriors vs. Lakers — Warriors

Ben Rohrbach: Nuggets vs. Suns — Suns

Grizzlies vs. Warriors — Warriors

Eastern Conference semifinals

Dan Devine: Bucks vs. Cavaliers — Bucks

Celtics vs. 76ers — 76ers

Jake Fischer: Bucks vs. Knicks — Bucks

Celtics vs. 76ers — Celtics

Vincent Goodwill: Bucks vs. Cavaliers — Bucks

Celtics vs. 76ers — Celtics

Ben Rohrbach: Bucks vs. Cavaliers — Bucks

Celtics vs. 76ers — Celtics

Phoenix Suns guard Devin Booker handles the ball against Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo during a regular season game on March 14, 2023 at Footprint Center in Phoenix. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

Western Conference finals

Dan Devine: Suns vs. Warriors — Warriors

Jake Fischer: Suns vs. Warriors — Warriors

Vincent Goodwill: Suns vs. Warriors — Warriors

Ben Rohrbach: Suns vs. Warriors — Suns

Eastern Conference finals

Dan Devine: Bucks vs. 76ers — Bucks

Jake Fischer: Bucks vs. Celtics — Bucks

Vincent Goodwill: Bucks vs. Celtics — Bucks

Ben Rohrbach: Bucks vs. Celtics — Celtics

NBA Finals

Dan Devine: Bucks vs. Warriors

Jake Fischer: Bucks vs. Warriors

Vincent Goodwill: Bucks vs. Warriors

Ben Rohrbach: Celtics vs. Suns

Champion

Dan Devine: Bucks

Jake Fischer: Bucks

Vincent Goodwill: Bucks

Ben Rohrbach: Celtics

Finals MVP

Dan Devine: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Jake Fischer: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Vincent Goodwill: Giannis Antetokounmpo

Ben Rohrbach: Jayson Tatum

Which player will have the biggest breakout in the postseason?

Dan Devine

I’ve got pretty chalk-y picks, which means a lot of familiar faces and not too many “breakout” candidates to choose from … so let’s go with Darius Garland, who’s getting his first chance to showcase his wares in the playoffs. If the Knicks (and whoever the Cavs wind up facing if they make it past Round 1) throw the kitchen sink at Donovan Mitchell to try to slow him down, it’ll be up to Garland to take advantage by running second-side actions against bent coverages, breaking down perimeter defenders to get to his money midrange game or foray deep into the paint for layups or kickouts to open shooters. He’s an All-Star talent; I’m guessing he’s going to look pretty comfortable under the bright lights.

Jake Fischer

We've already written about the Knicks' dancing, Energizer Bunny Immanuel Quickley. If New York is able to advance to the second round, I’d have to think his defensive efforts against Garland and Mitchell will play a key factor. Quickley has dominated for New York on national television stages before. He is ready for this moment.

Vincent Goodwill

It’s easy to forget about Evan Mobley, especially in the context of the drama of the first round with Mitchell and the Knicks taking center stage. But this kid is special and on the cusp of being unstoppable, if he’s allowed to unleash his full talents. At some point, it’s gonna happen — and it could be sooner rather than later.

Ben Rohrbach

The playoff field is so stacked with stars that the list of breakout candidates is not a long one, unless you are guessing at the next random Grant Williams-type game. Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr., Tyrese Maxey, Immanuel Quickley and Keegan Murray should earn some respect, but I’m going with Evan Mobley.

The 21-year-old Cavaliers forward is already performing at a Defensive Player of the Year level and has only begun to tap his offensive potential (averaging an 18-10-4 on 60% true shooting since the All-Star break). He has always been the one who could vault Cleveland from fringe contender to serious threat; if he raises his ceiling in real time against the Bucks in a second-round series, that leap could come sooner than later.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley shoots over New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson during a regular season game at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland on March 31, 2023. (Jason Miller/Getty Images)

Which player or team has the most at stake in the postseason?

Dan Devine

Nikola Jokić: You’ve got two MVPs already in the trophy case, and maybe a third on the way. You’ve had the No. 1 seed in the conference sewn up for more than a month; every series you play will start at mile-high altitude and, if they go the distance, they’ll have to end there, too. Jamal Murray might not quite be 100% as he deals with lingering soreness in his surgically repaired knee, but he’s here, and so are Michael Porter Jr. and Aaron Gordon. This is the team that Denver believed could win the championship — no caveats, exceptions or excuses — with Jokić at its heart. Now all he has to do is get it there.

Los Angeles Clippers: Kawhi Leonard and Paul George will combine to make $91.3 million next season; after that, they both have player options. If L.A. flames out against the Suns in Round 1, you have to wonder: When will Steve Ballmer start questioning why he’s writing $140 million luxury tax checks for teams that only ever kinda-sorta look like the picture on the box?

Jake Fischer

Golden State Warriors: I have plenty of confidence that the reigning champions have the firepower and veteran know-how to push their way back to the NBA Finals. But if the Warriors were to fall short of repeating, and if they were to fall short of even making the conference finals, this could really be the proverbial last dance in San Francisco. Bob Myers’ expiring contract still has no resolution. There has been plenty of talk about Steve Kerr's long-term NBA future as he assumes the role of Team USA head coach. Draymond Green is expected to decline his 2023-24 player option. We could easily wake up on opening night of the 2023-24 season and this championship nucleus is still intact for another push for a title, but there are only so many years left with this iteration of the Warriors.

Vincent Goodwill

Phoenix Suns: It’s always the Los Angeles Lakers to a degree, and the champs will have eyes on them. But the Suns made a win-now move in acquiring Kevin Durant, and Chris Paul is aging, making this their best, and possibly last, chance in a weakened West to win a title.

Ben Rohrbach

Philadelphia 76ers: Every year pundits talk themselves into the Sixers, and every year they disappoint. They win 50 games every season, boast Joel Embiid, who will almost certainly receive the most MVP love of anyone in the Eastern Conference for a third straight season, and they cannot find their way out of the second round.

The 2021 loss to the Atlanta Hawks was an abomination. Last year was no better. Another second-round exit at the hands of the Boston Celtics, who have eliminated them twice since 2018 in a total of nine games, could further fray the fabric of the franchise. Doc Rivers could be out as coach. James Harden can leave in free agency. Worst of all, Embiid could sour on the Sixers’ ability to construct a championship team around him.

Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokić brings the ball up court during a regular season game against the Utah Jazz on April 8, 2023 at Vivint Arena in Salt Lake City. (AP Photo/Rick Bowmer)

Do any players have their legacies at stake in the postseason?

Dan Devine

Nikola Jokić and Joel Embiid: Heavy is the head that wears the crown; if you’re an MVP, you’d better start making deep playoff runs sooner rather than later.

Jake Fischer

Chris Paul: He will go down as one of the greatest point guards in NBA history, but this could be the future Hall of Famer’s final chance at capturing that elusive championship that has evaded his entire career. We already heard Paul’s name mentioned in trade conversation for Kyrie Irving back at the February trade deadline. Just over half of his $30.8 million salary for 2023-24 is guaranteed before a fully non-guaranteed 2024-25. If Phoenix leadership was to leave these playoffs under the impression that Paul is not the floor general to best optimize the Suns’ championship odds with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, there’s a clear pathway for Phoenix to do so.

Vincent Goodwill

Joel Embiid: Legacy questions are ridiculous. But Embiid doesn’t want to be in the same category as his Western Conference counterpart, Jokić, as a presumptive MVP without any real playoff bona fides. He’ll be looked at totally different in the present if he takes the 76ers on a run through both Boston and Milwaukee to even get to the Finals, let alone winning it all. His reputation will take a big boost.

Ben Rohrbach

Nikola Jokić: Another early exit would almost certainly preclude him from MVP consideration until he otherwise proves his playoff worthiness, even if his 2020 trip to the conference finals is often overlooked.

Joel Embiid: He will win the MVP, and that comes with additional scrutiny of his playoff record.

Kevin Durant: A championship in Phoenix would add weight to the two he won with Golden State, regardless of whether he chased all three rings. We are talking about another echelon of the pantheon here.

Giannis Antetokounmpo: Speaking of the pantheon. Two titles at 28 years old would draw Antetokounmpo even with LeBron James at the same age. Kind of absurd to think about in Milwaukee.

Jayson Tatum: Quite simply, Tatum becomes an all-timer with a title and the Finals MVP — at age 25.

Which coaches are on the hot seat?

Dan Devine

Doc Rivers: I’m not sure Rivers should be on the hot seat; I’m just saying that if things go badly for the Sixers before the conference finals yet again, he’s probably going to be.

Jake Fischer

Tyronn Lue or Monty Williams: I do wonder what the implications will be for the loser of the Suns-Clippers first-round series. One of two teams with legitimate title aspirations — when healthy — stacked with multiple All-Stars, is going to exit the first round despite an exorbitant payroll and an emptied cupboard of draft capital. Could that ripple from the bench up to the front office? League personnel are certainly waiting to see what changes may come from the outcome of this matchup, which seems destined as one of the more competitive opening-round series barring the return of Paul George.

Vincent Goodwill

Doc Rivers: Fairly or not, Rivers is always looked at. And his personnel, while good, don’t measure up to Boston or Milwaukee on paper. But Michael Malone has a two-time MVP and two super scorers flanking Jokić. Their defense has long been a question mark, and in the playoffs, it becomes more of a premium. In theory, there’s no reason why the Nuggets shouldn’t get to the Finals. If they fall short, someone will come into focus.

Ben Rohrbach

Doc Rivers: You know why. Just do not go out on another blown 3-1 series lead.

What is your dream NBA Finals matchup?

Dan Devine

I think my actual pick — Bucks-Warriors — works pretty well here. The last two champions; two of the 15 players in NBA history to win multiple MVPs; the game’s premier battering ram vs. its most dangerous missile launcher; Jrue guarding Steph; Draymond guarding Giannis. It’s the stuff they write books about. (Or now, I guess, make documentaries about?)

I would also settle for Knicks-Kings. Let’s get weird.

Jake Fischer

First, I’ll say that my dream Eastern Conference finals matchup is Milwaukee vs. Philadelphia. We’ve seen the Bucks and Celtics clash. We’ve seen the Sixers and Celtics in various playoffs. I want a Giannis vs. Embiid matchup in the postseason before these guys exit their primes. For the Finals, my prediction of Bucks-Warriors would be an absolute blast. But the dream matchup, for me, in terms of zany fun … give me Nets-Suns. Durant squaring off against the Nets would be too juicy to turn away from.

Vincent Goodwill

There are so many. Lakers-Celtics, round 35. Clippers-Bucks or Bucks-Warriors. But Giannis going head up again, against the team he got his first title against and facing Mr. Durant again in a high-stakes Finals series? Bucks-Suns would be amazing. It’s cheating, but a revenge West finals for the ages series of Warriors-Suns would be pretty damn cool, too.

Ben Rohrbach

Lakers-Celtics: Old man LeBron with one more go at a title. The latest version of Boston standing in his way again — 15 years after his first of seven playoff meetings with the Celtics. All the pageantry of the rivalry as a backdrop. Winner is the first to 18 championships. What could possibly be better than that?

