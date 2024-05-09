NBA player Patrick Beverley calls his actions ‘inexcusable’ as Indianapolis police open investigation after spectator incident

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley called his actions “inexcusable” after an incident in the final minutes of a playoff game last week resulted in the 35-year-old throwing a ball at a spectator.

The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) told CNN in a statement on Wednesday it has opened an investigation into an incident involving an “NBA player and citizen” at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on May 2, the night of the Bucks’ season-ending loss to the Indiana Pacers.

With just over two minutes left in Game 6 of the series, Beverley, who was on the bench, tossed a ball into the stands and appeared to hit a spectator in the head.

The police statement said “officers completed an initial case report” at the time of the incident and have forwarded it to IMPD detectives, who “are currently investigating this situation and take all accusations seriously.”

The police statement added that detectives are working with the arena to “review video footage and plan to speak with the parties involved.”

The release added: “Detectives will present the case to the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office at the conclusion of the investigation.”

Beverley shooting during the series against the Pacers. - Trevor Ruszkowski/USA TODAY Sports/Reuters

CNN has reached out to the NBA and Bucks for comment but did not immediately hear back.

Beverley spoke about the incident on Wednesday on his podcast, “The Pat Bev Podcast.” He said he was called a word he hasn’t “been before” but added it was an “unfortunate situation that never should have happened.”

“I’ve been called a lot of stuff in this league,” Beverley added. “I haven’t been called that one … Still inexcusable. It doesn’t matter what was said. I have to be better and I will be better.”

It is unclear what the spectator allegedly said to Beverley.

Beverley added that he did not want to take away from the Indiana fans, who he said were “great” but that some took it “a little bit too far.”

One day after the loss, Bucks head coach Doc Rivers called Beverley’s actions “not the Milwaukee way or the Bucks way.”

Rivers added: “We’re better than that. Pat (Beverley) feels awful about that. He also understands emotionally – this is an emotional game and things happen – unfortunately, you’re judged immediately and he let the emotions get the better of him.”

The Bucks went on to lose 120-98, eliminating them from the NBA Playoffs.

Beverley, who just finished his 12th year in the league, was traded to the Bucks from the Philadelphia 76ers in February, and averaged 6.2 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.9 assists this season. He is scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason.

