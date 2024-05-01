NASCAR schedule 2024: Cup Series bound for Kansas with Darlington, All-Star race approaching

The more the NASCAR track changes, the more things seem to stay the same.

The shape and size of the circuit hasn't much mattered to Denny Hamlin this season, as he picked up his third points-paying win and his fourth overall of the 2024 season at Dover on Sunday, holding off hard-charging Kyle Larson at the end.

William Byron also has a trio of victories with the two combining to take more than half of the 11 events so far.

This week, NASCAR heads to to heartland for 400 miles around the 1½-mile oval at Kansas Motor Speedway where, who else, Hamlin is the defending event winner. Coverage is set to start at 3 p.m. on FS1 on Sunday.

Here's a look at the 2024 NASCAR schedule:

THROUGH THE GEARS: Denny Hamlin climbing the NASCAR wins list, how far can he go? Busch, Larson talk Gen-7 blocks, cameras

NASCAR Cup Series schedule

(Winners in parentheses)

Feb. 4: Clash at the Coliseum (Denny Hamlin)

Feb. 15: Duel at Daytona (Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell)

Feb. 18: Daytona 500 (William Byron)

Feb. 25: Atlanta (Daniel Suarez)

March 3: Las Vegas (Kyle Larson)

March 10: Phoenix (Christopher Bell)

March 17: Bristol (Denny Hamlin)

March 24: Circuit of the Americas (William Byron)

March 31: Richmond (Denny Hamlin)

April 7: Martinsville (William Byron)

April 14: Texas (Chase Elliott)

April 21: Talladega (Tyler Reddick)

April 28: Dover (Denny Hamlin)

May 5: Kansas, 3 p.m., FS1

May 12: Darlington, 3 p.m., FS1

May 19: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, 8 p.m., FS1

May 26: Charlotte (Coca-Cola 600), 6 p.m., FOX

June 2: World Wide Technology Speedway (Gateway), 3:30 p.m., FS1

June 9: Sonoma, 3:30 p.m., FOX

June 16: Iowa, 7 p.m., USA

June 23: New Hampshire, 2:30 p.m., USA

July 7: Chicago Street Race, 4:30 p.m., NBC

July 14: Pocono, 2:30 p.m., USA

July 21: Indianapolis (Brickyard 400), 2:30 p.m., NBC

Aug. 11: Richmond, 6 p.m., USA

Aug. 18: Michigan, 6 p.m., USA

Aug. 24: Daytona (Coke Zero Sugar 400), 7:30 p.m., USA

Sept. 1: Darlington (Southern 500), 6 p.m., USA

Playoffs: Round of 16

Sept. 8: Atlanta, 3 p.m., USA

Sept. 15: Watkins Glen, 3 p.m., USA

Sept. 21: Bristol, 7:30 p.m., USA

Round of 12

Sept. 29: Kansas, 3 p.m., USA

Oct. 6: Talladega, 2 p.m., NBC

Oct. 13: Charlotte Roval, 2 p.m., NBC

Round of 8

Oct. 20: Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Oct. 27: Homestead-Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBC

Nov. 3: Martinsville, 2 p.m., NBC

Championship Race

Nov. 10: Phoenix, 3 p.m., NBC

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Cup schedule: Denny Hamlin, Dover in the rearview, Kansas next