NASCAR schedule 2024: Cup Series bound for Kansas with Darlington, All-Star race approaching
The more the NASCAR track changes, the more things seem to stay the same.
The shape and size of the circuit hasn't much mattered to Denny Hamlin this season, as he picked up his third points-paying win and his fourth overall of the 2024 season at Dover on Sunday, holding off hard-charging Kyle Larson at the end.
William Byron also has a trio of victories with the two combining to take more than half of the 11 events so far.
This week, NASCAR heads to to heartland for 400 miles around the 1½-mile oval at Kansas Motor Speedway where, who else, Hamlin is the defending event winner. Coverage is set to start at 3 p.m. on FS1 on Sunday.
Here's a look at the 2024 NASCAR schedule:
NASCAR Cup Series schedule
(Winners in parentheses)
Feb. 4: Clash at the Coliseum (Denny Hamlin)
Feb. 15: Duel at Daytona (Tyler Reddick, Christopher Bell)
Feb. 18: Daytona 500 (William Byron)
Feb. 25: Atlanta (Daniel Suarez)
March 3: Las Vegas (Kyle Larson)
March 10: Phoenix (Christopher Bell)
March 17: Bristol (Denny Hamlin)
March 24: Circuit of the Americas (William Byron)
March 31: Richmond (Denny Hamlin)
April 7: Martinsville (William Byron)
April 14: Texas (Chase Elliott)
April 21: Talladega (Tyler Reddick)
April 28: Dover (Denny Hamlin)
May 5: Kansas, 3 p.m., FS1
May 12: Darlington, 3 p.m., FS1
May 19: All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro, 8 p.m., FS1
May 26: Charlotte (Coca-Cola 600), 6 p.m., FOX
June 2: World Wide Technology Speedway (Gateway), 3:30 p.m., FS1
June 9: Sonoma, 3:30 p.m., FOX
June 16: Iowa, 7 p.m., USA
June 23: New Hampshire, 2:30 p.m., USA
July 7: Chicago Street Race, 4:30 p.m., NBC
July 14: Pocono, 2:30 p.m., USA
July 21: Indianapolis (Brickyard 400), 2:30 p.m., NBC
Aug. 11: Richmond, 6 p.m., USA
Aug. 18: Michigan, 6 p.m., USA
Aug. 24: Daytona (Coke Zero Sugar 400), 7:30 p.m., USA
Sept. 1: Darlington (Southern 500), 6 p.m., USA
Playoffs: Round of 16
Sept. 8: Atlanta, 3 p.m., USA
Sept. 15: Watkins Glen, 3 p.m., USA
Sept. 21: Bristol, 7:30 p.m., USA
Round of 12
Sept. 29: Kansas, 3 p.m., USA
Oct. 6: Talladega, 2 p.m., NBC
Oct. 13: Charlotte Roval, 2 p.m., NBC
Round of 8
Oct. 20: Las Vegas, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Oct. 27: Homestead-Miami, 2:30 p.m., NBC
Nov. 3: Martinsville, 2 p.m., NBC
Championship Race
Nov. 10: Phoenix, 3 p.m., NBC
