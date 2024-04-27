NASCAR qualifying results: Starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover
The NASCAR Cup Series took to the one-mile oval at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Würth 400.
Kyle Busch turned in the fastest lap of the final 10 to secure the pole position, outpacing Ryan Blaney, who will start alongside Busch on the front row. William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson rounded out the top five.
Last week at Talladega, Michael McDowell claimed the pole and came just a few hundred yards from claiming the race before crashing after attempting a late block on Brad Keselowski. For those with betting interests, a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won four of the last eight races at Dover.
TV coverage is set to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Here's a look at the lineup.
Note: This lineup is subject to change.
NASCAR Cup qualifying today
Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet
Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford
William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet
Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota
Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford
Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota
Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford
Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford
Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet
AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet
Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford
Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford
Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford
Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet
Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota
Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota
Ricky Stenhouse, No. 47 Chevrolet
Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford
Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota
Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet
Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet
Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet
Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet
Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford
Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet
Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford
Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota
Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford
Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet
Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford
Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet
Corey Heim, No. 43 Toyota
Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota (crashed on qualifying lap)
John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota
Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford (crashed in practice, did not qualify)
Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford
Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet (crashed in practice, did not qualify)
