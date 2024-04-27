Advertisement

NASCAR qualifying results: Starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover

The NASCAR Cup Series took to the one-mile oval at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Würth 400.

Kyle Busch turned in the fastest lap of the final 10 to secure the pole position, outpacing Ryan Blaney, who will start alongside Busch on the front row. William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson rounded out the top five.

Last week at Talladega, Michael McDowell claimed the pole and came just a few hundred yards from claiming the race before crashing after attempting a late block on Brad Keselowski. For those with betting interests, a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won four of the last eight races at Dover.

TV coverage is set to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Here's a look at the lineup.

Note: This lineup is subject to change.

May 1, 2023; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) leads driver Martin Truex Jr (19) during the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports
NASCAR Cup qualifying today

  1. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet

  2. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford

  3. William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet

  4. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota

  5. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford

  6. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota

  7. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford

  8. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford

  9. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet

  10. AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet

  11. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford

  12. Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford

  13. Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford

  14. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet

  15. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota

  16. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota

  17. Ricky Stenhouse, No. 47 Chevrolet

  18. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford

  19. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota

  20. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet

  21. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet

  22. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet

  23. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet

  24. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford

  25. Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet

  26. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford

  27. Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota

  28. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford

  29. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet

  30. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford

  31. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet

  32. Corey Heim, No. 43 Toyota

  33. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota (crashed on qualifying lap)

  34. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota

  35. Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford (crashed in practice, did not qualify)

  36. Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford

  37. Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet (crashed in practice, did not qualify)

