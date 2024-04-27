NASCAR qualifying results: Starting lineup for the NASCAR Cup Series Wurth 400 at Dover

The NASCAR Cup Series took to the one-mile oval at Dover Motor Speedway on Saturday to determine the starting lineup for Sunday's Würth 400.

Kyle Busch turned in the fastest lap of the final 10 to secure the pole position, outpacing Ryan Blaney, who will start alongside Busch on the front row. William Byron, Tyler Reddick and Noah Gragson rounded out the top five.

Last week at Talladega, Michael McDowell claimed the pole and came just a few hundred yards from claiming the race before crashing after attempting a late block on Brad Keselowski. For those with betting interests, a Hendrick Motorsports driver has won four of the last eight races at Dover.

TV coverage is set to start at 2 p.m. on Sunday. Here's a look at the lineup.

Note: This lineup is subject to change.

May 1, 2023; Dover, Delaware, USA; NASCAR Cup Series driver Ross Chastain (1) leads driver Martin Truex Jr (19) during the Wurth 400 at Dover Motor Speedway. Mandatory Credit: Matthew OHaren-USA TODAY Sports

NASCAR Cup qualifying today

Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet AJ Allmendinger, No. 16 Chevrolet Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Ricky Stenhouse, No. 47 Chevrolet Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Corey Heim, No. 43 Toyota Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota (crashed on qualifying lap) John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Kaz Grala, No. 15 Ford (crashed in practice, did not qualify) Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet (crashed in practice, did not qualify)

