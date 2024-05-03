Is there a NASCAR race today? The NASCAR TV schedule for Kansas this weekend

Yet another NASCAR tripleheader is on the docket this weekend with Kansas Motor Speedway a 1½-mile tri-oval next up on the season schedule.

Last week, Denny Hamlin padded his career and season stats, scoring his 54th victory and third of the year by holding off Kyle Larson over the closing laps at Dover Motor Speedway. Hamlin is also the defending winner of this weekend's Cup Series event, the AdventHealth 400 and Toyota has claimed the last four victories at Kansas, five of the last six and seven of the last nine.

A pair of races are set for Saturday with the ARCA Menards Series Tide 150 (2 p.m.) and the Craftsman Truck Series Heart of America 200 (8 p.m.) both scheduled for green flags. The Xfinity Series will take the week off.

Here is a full NASCAR schedule of events at Kansas this weekend along with television broadcast assignments:

Tyler Reddick (45) celebrates winning the NASCAR Cup Series Hollywood Casino 400 at Kansas Speedway in 2023.

NASCAR BETTING: NASCAR odds, picks, predictions and DFS lineup advice for Kansas. Who's the best bet?

NASCAR TV schedule this weekend

Friday, May 3

10 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series open practice (No TV)

Saturday, May 4

10:25 a.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice (No TV)

11:10: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (No TV)

12:05 p.m.: Craftsman Truck Series practice (FS1)

12:35: Craftsman Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

2: ARCA Menards Series, Tide 150 (FS1)

5:05: Cup Series practice (FS1)

5:50: Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

8: Craftsman Truck Series, Heart of America 200 (FS1)

Sunday, May 5

3 p.m.: Cup Series, AdventHealth 400 (FS1)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR Kansas schedule: Cup, Truck and ARCA events on TV this weekend