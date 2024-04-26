Is there a NASCAR race today? A NASCAR TV schedule for this weekend at Dover

The good thing about the NASCAR schedule? It's always changing.

So after the fuel-saving, last-lap-crashing on the high banks at Talladega last week, it's back to a one-mile free for all on the high banks at Dover this weekend. For the second straight week, NASCAR will put on a tripleheader of Cup, Xfinity and ARCA Menards Series races.

Last week, Tyler Reddick snuck through the chaos to claim his first superspeedway win. This week, the field will be out to hold off the Hendrick Motorsports stable, which has claimed half of the last eight events at the Monster Mile. Martin Truex Jr. is the reigning event winner.

Racing start on Friday afternoon with the first ARCA Menards Series practice with Sunday's Cup Series race set for a 2 p.m. green flag.

Here's the full television schedule for this weekend at Dover:

NASCAR TV schedule this week for Dover

Friday, April 26

12:40 p.m.: ARCA Menards Series practice (no TV)

1:40: ARCA Menards Series qualifying (no TV)

3: Xfinity Series practice (FS2)

3:30: Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2)

5: ARCA Menards Series, General Tire 150 (FS2)

Saturday, April 27

10:30 a.m.: Cup Series practice (FS1)

11:20: Cup Series qualifying (FS1)

1:30 p.m.: Xfinity Series, BetRivers 200 (FS1)

Sunday, April 28

2 p.m.: Cup Series, Würth 400 (FS1)

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: NASCAR this weekend on TV: Cup, Xfinity, ARCA races set for Dover