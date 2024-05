NASCAR qualifying today: The starting lineup set for AdventHealth 400 at Kansas on Sunday.

A busy day of NASCAR racing at Kansas Motor Speedway included Cup Series practice and qualifying in the evening on Saturday.

Christopher Bell took the poll position with a time of 29.491 seconds for Sunday's AdventHealth 400, scheduled for a 3 p.m. green flag on Sunday afternoon. Ross Chastain will also start on the front row with Noah Gragson, Kyle Larson and Kyle Busch rounding out the top five.

Toyota has claimed the last four wins at Kansas and seven of the last nine. Tyler Reddick's No. 45 car has been to Victory Lane three times in the last four years, with Kurt Busch and Bubba Wallace piloting it there in 2022.

Despite Toyota's dominance, Kyle Larson remains atop the NASCAR odds board at +350.

Here's a look at Sunday's starting lineup for Kansas:

Christopher Bell, No. 20 Toyota Ross Chastain, No. 1 Chevrolet Noah Gragson, No. 10 Ford Kyle Larson, No. 5 Chevrolet Kyle Busch, No. 8 Chevrolet Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Toyota Austin Cindric, No. 2 Ford Michael McDowell, No. 34 Ford Chase Elliott, No. 9 Chevrolet Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Ford Joey Logano, No. 22 Ford Chris Buescher, No. 17 Ford Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Toyota Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Toyota Tyler Reddick, No. 45 Toyota Austin Dillon, No. 3 Chevrolet Josh Berry, No. 4 Ford Alex Bowman, No. 48 Chevrolet Jimmie Johnson, No. 84 Toyota Corey Heim, No. 43 Toyota Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 Chevrolet Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Chevrolet Bubba Wallace, No. 23 Toyota Zane Smith, No. 71 Chevrolet Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Ford Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Ford Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Chevrolet Corey LaJoie, No. 7 Chevrolet John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Toyota Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Ford Harrison Burton, No. 21 Ford Ryan Preece, No. 41 Ford Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Chevrolet Austin Hill, No. 31 Chevrolet Justin Haley, No. 51 Ford William Byron, No. 24 Chevrolet Riley Herbst, No. 15 Ford Derek Kraus, No. 16 Chevrolet

