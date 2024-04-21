NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega: Live updates, highlights, live leaderboard of Geico 500

The NASCAR Cup Series takes on the 2.66-mile Talladega Superspeedway for Sunday's Geico 500.

Talladega's style of racing presents opportunities for some race teams that have struggled to get good results this season.

The top eight drivers in the starting lineup have not won a race yet this season, led by pole sitter Michael McDowell. This will be an especially important race for McDowell, the former Daytona 500 champion who has made the playoffs two of the last three seasons.

Follow along with our live race updates, with green flag set for after 2 p.m. CT on Sunday.

NASCAR Talladega race forecast is more optimistic

The National Weather Service weather forecast for Sunday at Talladega was looking iffy earlier in the week, but the forecast is much kinder for Sunday afternoon as of Sunday morning.

The NWS calls for a minimal chance for precipitation from Noon CT Sunday through the end of the day. There was rain in the area during the overnight and morning hours, but the Air Titans have already been working on drying the track according to FOX Sports.

Air Titans getting to work … pic.twitter.com/R7UVfNyuEn — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 21, 2024

Michael McDowell on the pole; full NASCAR Cup Series in Talladega starting lineup

Michael McDowell will lead the field to the green flag on Sunday after winning the pole during Saturday's qualifying session.

The top 10:

1. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

3. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

5. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

7. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

NASCAR race radio coverage: How to listen to NASCAR Cup race at Talladega

The Geico 500 at Talladega will be aired on the radio by the Motor Racing Network. MRN has affiliates all across the country, and their feed can also be streamed on MRN.com and on NASCAR.com as well as the NASCAR app. The race can also be heard on SiriusXM NASCAR Radio, channel 90.

NASCAR Cup Series Talladega race TV schedule, start time

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 21

TV coverage: FOX (coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)

Radio: MRN (TBD in Nashville)

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

The Geico 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.

Recent NASCAR Cup Series winners at Talladega

2023 fall race: Ryan Blaney

2023 spring race: Kyle Busch

2022 fall race: Chase Elliott

2022 spring race: Ross Chastain

2021 fall race: Bubba Wallace

2021 spring race: Brad Keselowski

