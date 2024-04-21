NASCAR: Tyler Reddick wins at Talladega as Michael McDowell triggers massive crash

Tyler Reddick seemingly didn't have a chance to win at Talladega coming off Turn 4 on the final lap. But he took the victory in Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race after a massive wreck started just ahead of him.

Reddick got his first win of the season after race leader Michael McDowell started a massive crash when he went spinning off Brad Keselowski's bumper in the tri-oval heading to the finish line. That allowed Reddick to slip pas Keselowski and everyone else to get to the finish line first.

Reddick was fifth as the field exited the final corner after McDowell got pushed to the lead by Keselowski. The 2012 Cup Series champ seemingly wanted to get McDowell ahead of the field as much as possible so he could make his own move for the win.

Keselowski went high and McDowell covered the move off Turn 4. When Keselowski went low, McDowell went to cover that too. And that's when chaos ensued.