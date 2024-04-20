NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race

Michael McDowell is on the pole for Sunday's Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.

The No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford leads a trio of Fords at the front of the pack.

Kyle Larson's chances at a fourth straight pole ended before the session began, with Larson's No. 5 car not allowed to post a qualifying time due to an unapproved adjustment to the roof rails. The No. 5 team confirmed to FOX that the incident occurred as the car was being pushed to pit road after inspection. Larson will start last on Sunday.

Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Geico 500.

NASCAR Talladega TV schedule, start time for Geico 500

Green Flag Time: Approx. 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 14 (prerace coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)

Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66 mile oval) at Fort Worth, Texas

Length: 188 laps, 500 miles

Stages: 60 laps, 60 laps, 68 laps

TV coverage: FOX

Radio: MRN

Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)

Geico 500 starting lineup

Row 1

1. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford

2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford

Row 2

3. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford

4. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

Row 3

5. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet

6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 4

7. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

8. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 5

9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

Row 6

11. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

12. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 7

13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

14. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 8

15. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

16. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford

Row 9

17. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

18. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota

Row 10

19. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet

20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 11

21. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

22. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford

Row 12

23. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota

24. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 13

25. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

26. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 14

27. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

28. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota

Row 15

29. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

30. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

Row 16

31. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

32. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet

Row 17

33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet

34. Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet

Row 18

35. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet

36. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford

Row 19

37. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet

38. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

