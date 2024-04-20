NASCAR Cup Series at Talladega: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's race
Michael McDowell is on the pole for Sunday's Geico 500 NASCAR Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway.
The No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford leads a trio of Fords at the front of the pack.
Kyle Larson's chances at a fourth straight pole ended before the session began, with Larson's No. 5 car not allowed to post a qualifying time due to an unapproved adjustment to the roof rails. The No. 5 team confirmed to FOX that the incident occurred as the car was being pushed to pit road after inspection. Larson will start last on Sunday.
Here's the full starting lineup for Sunday's Geico 500.
PICKS FOR SUNDAY'S RACE: NASCAR Talladega predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway
FROM LAST WEEK: Texas NASCAR Cup race winners and losers: Chase Elliott ends winless streak
NASCAR Talladega TV schedule, start time for Geico 500
Green Flag Time: Approx. 2 p.m. CT on Sunday, April 14 (prerace coverage begins at 1 p.m. CT Sunday)
Track: Talladega Superspeedway (2.66 mile oval) at Fort Worth, Texas
Length: 188 laps, 500 miles
Stages: 60 laps, 60 laps, 68 laps
TV coverage: FOX
Radio: MRN
Streaming: FUBO (free trial available); FOX Sports app (subscription required); MRN.com and SiriusXM on Channel 90 for audio (subscription required)
The Geico 500 will be broadcast nationally on FOX. Streaming options for the race include the FOX Sports app and FUBO, which offers a free trial to potential subscribers.
Geico 500 starting lineup
Row 1
1. Michael McDowell, No. 34 Front Row Motorsports Ford
2. Austin Cindric, No. 2 Team Penske Ford
Row 2
3. Todd Gilliland, No. 38 Front Row Motorsports Ford
4. Kyle Busch, No. 8 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
Row 3
5. Austin Dillon, No. 3 Richard Childress Racing Chevrolet
6. Martin Truex Jr., No. 19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 4
7. Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford
8. Chris Buescher, No. 17 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 5
9. Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
10. Christopher Bell, No. 20 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
Row 6
11. Ryan Preece, No. 41 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
12. Alex Bowman, No. 48 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 7
13. William Byron, No. 24 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
14. Bubba Wallace, No. 23 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 8
15. Ty Gibbs, No. 54 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
16. Harrison Burton, No. 21 Wood Brothers Racing Ford
Row 9
17. Shane van Gisbergen, No. 16 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
18. Tyler Reddick, No. 45 23XI Racing Toyota
Row 10
19. Daniel Hemric, No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet
20. John Hunter Nemechek, No. 42 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 11
21. Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford
22. Brad Keselowski, No. 6 Roush Fenway Keselowski Racing Ford
Row 12
23. Denny Hamlin, No. 11 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota
24. Anthony Alfredo, No. 62 Beard Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 13
25. Daniel Suarez, No. 99 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
26. Chase Briscoe, No. 14 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 14
27. Justin Haley, No. 51 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
28. Erik Jones, No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Toyota
Row 15
29. Josh Berry, No. 4 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
30. Zane Smith, No. 71 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
Row 16
31. Corey Lajoie, No. 7 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
32. Ross Chastain, No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevrolet
Row 17
33. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., No. 47 JTG Daugherty Racing Chevrolet
34. Cody Ware, No. 15 Rick Ware Racing Chevrolet
Row 18
35. Carson Hocevar, No. 77 Spire Motorsports Chevrolet
36. Noah Gragson, No. 10 Stewart-Haas Racing Ford
Row 19
37. BJ McLeod, No. 78 Live Fast Motorsports Chevrolet
38. Kyle Larson, No. 5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet
This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR at Talladega: Starting lineup, TV schedule for Sunday's Cup race