NASCAR Talladega predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race at Talladega Superspeedway

The NASCAR Cup Series is back pack racing with Sunday's Geico 500 at Talladega Superspeedway.

Sunday's weather forecast is dicey heading into the weekend. Just as dicey will be the racing at the 2.66-mile track, especially with the opportunity awaiting some mid-pack drivers.

Ryan Blaney won at Talladega last fall en route to his first Cup Series Championship. He has a sterling track record at the track, but this kind of racing leaves the door wide open for a surprise winner.

Here are The Tennessean's expert picks for Sunday's NASCAR Cup Series race in Talladega:

LAST WEEK: Texas NASCAR Cup race winners and losers: Chase Elliott ends winless streak

TEXAS RESULTS: Who won NASCAR Cup race in Texas? Winner is Chase Elliott, plus full results

NASCAR predictions for Talladega Cup Series race: Here's who wins

Mike Organ's pick: Joey Logano, No. 22 Team Penske Ford

Chase Elliott snapped his winless streak last week at Texas Motor Speedway and fellow veteran driver Joey Logano will end his winless streak Sunday at Talladega. Logano's streak stretched to 40 races last week when he finished 11th. Logano will also become the first Ford driver to win in the 2024 season

Tom Kreager's pick: Chase Elliott, No. 9 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet

OK, Chase Elliott's winless streak is over. Now it's time to put together a different type of streak. Elliott has two wins at Talladega. And let's be honest, Hendrick should find speed for the superspeedway. He just needs to avoid wrecks.

Nick Gray's pick: Ryan Blaney, No. 12 Team Penske Ford

He's the default pick at Talladega, no? Blaney has three top-two finishes in the last three Talladega races plus three wins overall at the track since 2019. Ford needs a boost going into the summertime, and a win at Talladega would be big for a manufacturer that needs some wins in 2024. This race is so dependent on help from others; Ford needs to get it done this week.

This article originally appeared on Nashville Tennessean: NASCAR Talladega predictions 2024: Expert picks for Cup Series race