Mystik Dan wins Kentucky Derby 150 at Churchill Downs

Make it a double for Kenny McPeek.

The McPeek-trained Mystik Dan held off a late charge from Sierra Leone and Forever Young to win Saturday’s 150th running of the $5 million Kentucky Derby at 18-1 odds in front of 156,710 fans at Churchill Downs.

It was the first nose margin in a Derby since Grindstone beat Cavonnier in 1996. Sierra Leone also nosed out Forever Young — the Japanese contender — by a nose for second place.

McPeek won the Derby a day after his Thorpedo Anna won the Kentucky Oaks and became the first trainer to pull an Oaks-Derby double since 1952, when Ben Jones won with Real Delight (Oaks) and Hill Gail (Derby).

McPeek, the 61-year-old who was born in Arkansas and raised in Lexington, praised winning jockey Brian Hernandez Jr., who rode the rail the entire trip.

“Just a brilliant, brilliant, brilliant jockey and ride,” McPeek said. “Probably one of the most underrated riders, but not anymore, right?”

A son of Goldencents, Mystik Dan covered the 1 ¼ miles on a fast track in 2:03.34. He paid $39.22 on a $2 win wager.

Track Phantom and Just Steel battled for the early lead, with Track Phantom setting fractions of 22.97 seconds for the quarter-mile, 46.63 seconds for the half-mile and 1:11.31 for three-quarters.

As the leaders began to fade, Hernandez maneuvered Mystik Dan along the rail and built a solid margin before Sierra Leone and Forever Young came charging.

Catching Freedom finished fourth, and T O Password — the other competitor from Japan — finished fifth.

Fierceness, the 3-1 favorite, battled near the front for a mile but ultimately faded and finished 15th.

Owned by Lance Gasaway, 4 G Racing (Brent Gasaway) and Daniel Hamby — all making their first appearance in the Kentucky Derby — Mystik Dan improved to 3-1-1 in seven career starts. He entered the Derby off a third-place finish in the Arkansas Derby on March 30 at Oaklawn Park.

In his race before the Arkansas Derby, Mystik Dan had romped by 8 lengths to win the Grade 3 Southwest at Oaklawn, but many had dismissed that career-best performance because the race was held over a muddy track.

No one is dismissing Mystik Dan now.

The $5 million purse was the richest in Kentucky Derby history, surpassing the $3 million purse from 2019-23. The winner earned $3.1 million.

It also was the Derby debut of Churchill Downs’ new $200 million paddock. The crowd of 156,710 was the largest for the Derby since 157,813 watched Justify win in 2018.

