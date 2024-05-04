Kenny McPeek sweeps at Churchill Downs: Trainer wins Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks 150

Kenny McPeek became the first trainer to win the Kentucky Oaks and Kentucky Derby in the same year since 1952 thanks to Mystik Dan’s electric photo finish in the 150th Run for the Roses.

McPeek won Friday's Oaks with Thorpedo Anna. He'd boasted earlier in the week that he wouldn't be surprised if he won both races. He was that confident in both his horses. Mystik Dan defied his post draw in winning.

Since Ferdinand won in 1986 from Gate 1, only Real Quiet in Post 3 had won after breaking from the first three posts. Mystik Dan joined that short list.

Some might say the Derby was won well before the 20-horse field took to the track Saturday at Churchill Downs.

Like McPeek, there were a lot of trainers looking for their first win in the Derby. McPeek finished second the first time he had an entrant in the Derby with Tejano Run in 1995.

Even Bill Mott and Brad Cox, who are Derby winners, were seeking that elation that comes from seeing your horse come in first. Both were awarded Derby wins when the first-place horse was disqualified. Mott won in 2019 with Country House after Maximum Security was disqualified for interference. Cox won with Mandaloun in 2021 after Medina Spirit failed a drug test.

Todd Pletcher and D. Wayne Lukas were the only trainers entering the race who had experienced crossing the finish line first in the Derby.

With six-time winner Bob Baffert — who is tied with Ben Jones for the most Kentucky Derby wins — serving another year suspension at Churchill Downs, it secured an open door for the first-timers to have a chance at it.

It also helped that Amr Zedan, owner of Muth, opted against transferring his horse from Baffert to another trainer in order to compete in the Derby. Muth had won his last two races including the Grade 1 Arkansas Derby, where he beat Kentucky Derby entrants Just Steel and Mystik Dan.

The draws also created some luck for the field, as the favorites Fierceness and Sierra Leone were positioned in what, historically, have been difficult posts to win the Derby from.

No horse had ever won from the 17 post, which Fierceness was initially slated to start. He avoided having to fight history when he moved up to No. 16 after Encino scratched, but it still was not the ideal place for him. Sierra Leone’s knack for coming from behind nearly came to fruition despite having to break from the No. 2 post.

All of those moments created the opening for Mystik Dan to ride right through and secure Kentucky Derby 150 for McPeek.

This story will be updated.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Kenny McPeek, Mystik Dan trainer, wins Kentucky Derby and Oaks 2024