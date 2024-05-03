Thorpedo Anna, trained by Kenny McPeek, rolls to Kentucky Oaks 2024 win at Churchill Downs

Kenny McPeek’s “grizzly bear” ate.

Thorpedo Anna took an early lead and never let it go on her way to winning Friday’s $1 million, Grade 1 Kentucky Oaks at Churchill Downs.

McPeek, Thorpedo Anna’s trainer, had predicted a big showing for his filly before the race.

“They better bring a bear,” McPeek said, “because I’m bringing a grizzly.”

Ridden by Brian Hernandez Jr., Thorpedo Anna covered the 1 1/8 miles on a sloppy track in 1:50.83 and paid $10.98 to win on a $2 wager as the 4-1 second choice.

Just F Y I, the 7-2 favorite, finished second. Regulatory Risk, a 29-1 long shot, finished third.

McPeek had reason to be confident following Thorpedo Anna’s 4-length victory in the Grade 2 Fantasy on March 30 at Oaklawn Park. She’d also broken her maiden at Churchill Downs last November and trained well the past month.

The daughter of Fast Anna improved to 4-1-0 in five career starts for the ownership group of Brookdale Racing, Mark Edwards, Judy Hicks and Magdalena Racing.

Attendance for the Oaks was 107,236, up slightly over last year's crowd of 106,381.

