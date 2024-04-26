Mullins product Xavier Legette drafted 32nd overall by the Panthers

MULLINS (WBTW) – In front of dozens of family and friends in his hometown of Mullins, Xavier Legette patiently waited to get his called for the NFL Draft. The Carolina Panthers and him have been in talks over the last couple of weeks and the black and blue traded into the 1st round to snag the former Auctioneer and USC Gamecock wide receiver.

Legette, who measured in at 6-1 ¼ and 222 pounds on the Gamecocks’ Pro Day in March, had an outstanding senior season for the Gamecocks, catching 71 passes for 1,255 yards and seven touchdowns. The 1,255 receiving yards was the second-highest single-season mark in school history. He finished his Carolina career with 113 receptions for 1,678 yards and 12 touchdowns and added 29 kickoff returns for 767 yards (26.4 yards per return) and one TD.

The Mullins, S.C. product was recognized as the 2023 Blanchard-Rogers Trophy winner, which is the “Heisman Award” for the state of South Carolina. He was a third-team all-American according to Phil Steele and College Football Network and was named to the Senior Bowl All-American Team. He was a second-team All-SEC performer, according to the Associated Press and the league’s 14 coaches as a wide receiver and earned second team All-SEC honors from the AP as an all-purpose back.

A semifinalist for the Biletnikoff Award which recognizes the nation’s top wide receiver, Legette was selected as a Rex Enright Team Captain, the Most Outstanding Senior on the 2023 Carolina squad, the Steve Spurrier Award winner as the MVP of the Gamecock offense and shared the Steve Wadiak Team MVP Award with quarterback Spencer Rattler.

Legette is the Gamecocks 16th first-round pick all time and the 10th since 2000. He is the Gamecocks’ first first-round selection and the first player taken by Carolina since cornerback Jaycee Horn was the Panthers’ first round selection in the 2021 draft.

Legette, who earned a degree in sport and entertainment management, is the fifth Gamecock wide receiver taken in the draft in the last six years and the ninth in the past 12 years, joining the likes of Jalen Brooks (2023), Shi Smith (2021), Bryan Edwards (2020), Deebo Samuel (2019), Pharoh Cooper (2016), Bruce Ellington (2014), Ace Sanders (2013) and Alshon Jeffery (2012).

The Gamecocks have now had a player selected in 22 of the last 23 NFL Drafts.

