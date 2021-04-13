Mock draft watch: Breaking down Mel Kiper’s latest 2-rounder for the Browns

Mel Kiper Jr. is one of the most popular and visible NFL draft analysts around. When the ESPN pundit speaks, people listen. And Kiper spoke out with a fresh set of projections on Tuesday.

In Kiper’s latest two-round mock, the veteran draft analyst has some wild prognostications across several teams. He stuck closer to convention with his two projections for the Browns.

First up is Kentucky LB Jamin Davis with the No. 26 overall pick. Davis tested phenomenally at the Wildcats’ pro day and has some very encouraging game film in 2020, but his ascension into the first round still isn’t a universally accepted fact.

Davis is another defender who is rising since the season ended. He’s really only a one-year starter — he started one game in 2019 — but he was tremendous last season with 96 tackles, three interceptions and a sack. Davis was all over the field making plays. He could play any of the linebacker spots for the Cleveland 4-3 defense.

In the second round, Kiper goes with Western Michigan wide receiver D’Wayne Eskridge. It’s an intriguing pick. Eskridge is a slot receiver with excellent top-end speed and unusual toughness; he played cornerback for a year for the Broncos and was good at it. However, he’s 24 and undersized. Eskridge does offer electrifying potential as a return man as a bonus.