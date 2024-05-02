Mitchell's Robbie DelaCruz returns from serious injury in time for GNAC tournament

May 1—NEW LONDON — Robbie DelaCruz gave himself a pep talk in the on-deck circle before his first at-bat since suffering a potential career-threatening injury.

Following a challenging recovery process, DelaCruz was finally about to take a major step in his comeback 44 days after being struck in the left eye by a 92 mph fastball during a Mitchell College baseball game in early March.

"'You can do this,'" DelaCruz said. "'You've been playing all your life and it was just a freak accident that happens once in a lifetime.' When I got in the box, I was like, 'I just have to have fun with it.'"

DelaCruz shook off any nerves and swung at the first pitch, hitting a two-run double against Dean College on April 21 at Alumni Field in New London.

"Incredible," coach Shawn Gilblair said.

A Montville High School graduate, DelaCruz added to his remarkable comeback story by blasting a solo home run in his next at-bat.

DelaCruz felt good about what he accomplished and conquered.

"I just had to stand in there to get the mental side out of the way," DelaCruz said. "From there on out, it's just been totally fine."

DelaCruz, a senior infielder, hasn't experienced any lingering issues from the injury.

He helped Mitchell earn the Great Northeast Athletic Conference regular-season title and the top seed in the conference tournament that starts at 11 a.m. Friday against Saint Joseph's (Maine).

He's batted .348 with five RBI in seven games since returning. Overall, he has career bests for batting average (.366), home runs (two) and RBI (12) in 12 games.

Gilblair couldn't be happier for DelaCruz.

"It would be easy for somebody to just say, you know what, I'm done," Gilblair said. "He showed perseverance and courage to get back in that box and to be back in the starting lineup for us. He lifted us. He's brought energy to the team.

"For somebody to be as selfless as him and overcome all that he has for something that's bigger than himself, you just have so much admiration and respect for that."

On the day of injury, March 8, DelaCruz started at first base and batted second against Wisconsin-Oshkosh in Winter Haven, Florida.

With the Mariners leading 2-0, DelaCruz stepped to the plate with two on base and two outs in the bottom of the second inning.

DelaCruz lost track of the Wisconsin-Oshkosh pitcher's offering for a "millisecond." In a stroke of bad luck, the ball completely missed his helmet and drilled him in the face. He suffered a nasal fracture and orbital blowout fracture.

"It was scary," DelaCruz said. "I thought I was going to lose my sight at first. That was the first thing I was concerned about. Before they put ice on it, I could see out of it a little bit and I was like, 'alright, it's fine.'

"I had a feeling I broke something around the eye. ... After the adrenaline wore off, it definitely hurt a lot."

Gilblair rushed out of the dugout to check on DelaCruz, who worked hard to earn a starting position after playing mainly a reserve role in his previous seasons.

"It was devastating to see his reaction after he had gotten hit," Gilblair said. "I got to him in the batter's box and I couldn't see anything. He had his hands covering his face. Just based on his reaction, you're expecting the worst. It was gruesome.

"You just felt horrible. You were devastated for him. ... He did everything he could to be ready for the season and then game five it looks like his career could be over."

DelaCruz never lost consciousness. He was taken to an area hospital and spent about eight hours there before being released.

Gilblair marveled at DelaCruz's selfless attitude during that difficult time.

"When he was in hospital, he cared more about the team and how the game turned out than he did about his face," Gilblair said. "It's just a testament about him as a person. ... He'll do anything for his teammates."

About four days later, DelaCruz took a 26-hour train ride back to Connecticut with his parents, who rushed to Florida after the injury.

At that point, DelaCruz wondered if his playing days were over.

"When I first got hit, that was definitely a thought in my head," DelaCruz said. "After going to all the specialists, I had to definitely think about my career and my future."

DelaCruz was eventually cleared to return to action. But there were still mental hurdles left to clear.

His recovery process featured a series of small steps. He started out by hitting on a tee, graduating to soft toss in practice and then facing live pitching during a teammate's bullpen session.

The final test came on April 21 against Dean College. He entered the game in the top of the fifth inning and came to the plate in the bottom of the frame.

He stayed focused and pushed aside any negative thoughts about what had transpired in his last at-bat 44 days ago.

"The adrenaline was crazy," DelaCruz said. "I saw the pitch and I had to swing at it. Then I saw it going down the line, and I thought I've got to get two. When I got the double, I was just so excited and just happy to be back playing with all the guys again."

His teammates erupted in the dugout.

"The energy that at-bat was just crazy," senior Cam Varney said. "Everybody was so happy for him, to see him back in the box. It was awesome to watch, honestly."

DelaCruz is grateful to be still playing baseball and thankful for his supportive teammates and coaching staff.

He's looking forward to trying to help Mitchell make a strong GNAC tournament run and return to the NCAA tournament.

He'll have only one other thing on his mind.

"I've just got to make sure if a ball is coming toward my head again to duck out of the way," DelaCruz said.

