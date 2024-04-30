Mitchell boys tennis bookend home quad with victories

Apr. 29—MITCHELL — Mitchell High School boys tennis bookended its home quadrangular with convincing victories on Monday.

Mitchell opened the day with a 9-0 victory against Vermillion at Hitchcock Park and closed out an 8-1 win against Eastern South Dakota Conference opponent Pierre. However, ESD foe Yankton came out on top against the Kernels, winning 6-3. Mitchell improves to 15-5 (7-2 ESD) in duals on the season.

Against the Tanagers, Jager Juracek defeated Caiden Mandernach in No. 1 singles 10-2. Luke Jerke secured the win at No. 2 singles against Lucas Green in the lone match in the dual to go past 12 games in singles play, winning 10-5. Juracek and Jerke swept Mandernach and Green in No. 1 doubles 10-0.

Facing Yankton for the second time in dual competition this season, Levi Loken and Asher Dannenbring secured victories at No. 5 and No. 6 singles, respectively. Loken defeated Miles Krajewski 10-7, while he and Matthew Mauszycki picked up the 10-6 victory over Luke Moeller and Christopher Rockne at No. 2 doubles.

However, the Bucks swept the top four singles flights and won at No. 1 and No. 3 doubles, as the team of Zachary Briggs and Harrison Krajewski held on to defeat Juracek and Jerke 10-9, after the Kernel duo forced the match into a tiebreaker. Miles Krajewski and Ethan Marsh won at No. 3 doubles against Mitchell's Cooper Star and Sutton Thompson.

Ending the quad against Pierre, Mitchell took five of the six singles matches and swept doubles play. Juracek narrowly defeated David Dodson 10-8 at No. 1 singles, while Star and Mauszycki picked up wins at No. 4 and No. 3 singles, respectively, 10-6. Star and Thompson won at No. 3 doubles 10-0 over Marty Blanchette and Brady Lowery.

Mitchell is next scheduled to hit the tennis courts for a triangular against ESD rival Harrisburg and Sioux Falls Roosevelt on Tuesday, April 30, at Kuehn Park in Sioux Falls.

Mitchell 9, Vermillion 0

Monday at Hitchcock Park, in Mitchell

Singles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek (MIT) def. Caiden Mandernach, 10-2

No. 2: Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Lucas Green, 10-5

No. 3: Matthew Mauszycki (MIT) def. Hayden Fogelman, 10-2

No. 4: Cooper Star (MIT) def. Mason Freeling, 10-1

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Grant Freeling, 10-0

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Tysen Hovden, 10-2

Doubles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Caiden Mandernach / Lucas Green, 10-0

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (MIT) def. Hayden Fogelman / Mason Freeling, 10-1

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Tysen Hovden / Theo Wittmuss, 10-1

Yankton 6, Mitchell 3

Monday at Hitchcock Park, in Mitchell

Singles:

No. 1: Zachary Briggs (Y) def. Jager Juracek, 10-1

No. 2: Harrison Krajewski (Y) def. Luke Jerke, 10-3

No. 3: Christopher Rockne (Y) def. Matthew Mauszycki, 10-9 (8)

No. 4: Luke Moeller (Y) def. Cooper Star, 10-3

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Miles Krajewski, 10-6

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Ethan Marsh, 10-7

Doubles:

No. 1: Harrison Krajewski / Zachary Briggs (Y) def. Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke, 10-9 (0)

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (MIT) def. Luke Moeller / Christopher Rockne, 10-6

No. 3: Ethan Marsh / Miles Krajewski (Y) def. Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson, 10-6

Mitchell 8, Pierre 1

Monday at Hitchcock Park, in Mitchell

Singles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek (MIT) def. Devin Dodson, 10-8

No. 2: Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Lucas Hight, 10-2

No. 3: Jacob Leiferman (P) def. Matthew Mauszycki, 10-6

No. 4: Cooper Star (MIT) def. Weston Northrup, 10-6

No. 5: Levi Loken (MIT) def. Brady Lowery, 10-3

No. 6: Asher Dannenbring (MIT) def. Noah Lueking, 10-2

Doubles:

No. 1: Jager Juracek / Luke Jerke (MIT) def. Jacob Leiferman / Lucas Hight, 10-0

No. 2: Matthew Mauszycki / Levi Loken (MIT) def. Weston Northrup / Devin Dodson, 10-5

No. 3: Cooper Star / Sutton Thompson (MIT) def. Marty Blanchette / Brady Lowery, 10-0