Missouri football transfer portal tracker: Who is joining, leaving Tigers?

The college football transfer portal reopened Tuesday morning and will remain open for inward and outward movement until May 1.

Missouri football, under a current estimation, has 81 players on scholarship, meaning the Tigers have four open spots for the 2024 season. That’s not to say the Tigers won’t chase or attempt to sign more players, but that’s the likely threshold for the next fortnight.

Mizzou coach Eli Drinkwitz and his staff have lured 12 players out of the portal since the 2023 regular season ended, with 11 players committing in the December-January window and quarterback Drew Pyne announcing his intention to join the team this summer back in early March.

The Tigers are likely to target an interior offensive lineman to help bolster the right guard spot. On Monday evening at Missouri’s Come Home Tour stop in Overland Park, Kansas, Drinkwitz told the Tribune that the Tigers have not specifically identified any positions of need but will seek out competitive depth.

“If there's a player who we think can come in and compete to be a starter we would always take that player, outside of the quarterback position,” Drinkwitz said. “So I don't know that there's one specific area that we're really nervous about that we feel like we're not capable of playing SEC-winning football.”

The Columbia Daily Tribune will track all the comings and goings in and out of Columbia for the next two weeks:

Three Missouri football players to enter portal

Three Missouri backups have either announced their intentions to enter the transfer portal or reportedly plan to do so during the spring window.

Defensive tackle Ky Montgomery and tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp each announced via X, formerly known as Twitter, that they plan to transfer. Running back Michael Cox reportedly will follow, per 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz.

Hoerstkamp, a Washington, Missouri, native, featured in 11 games over the 2021 and 2022 seasons, scoring a 32-yard touchdown against New Mexico State on one of his two career receptions. He only featured once in 2023, as Brett Norfleet and Tyler Stephens took the bulk of the Tigers’ reps at tight end.

Cox served as Tyler Badie’s primary backup for portions of the 2021 season, scoring twice in nine appearances. He featured in 10 more games in 2022 but took just nine carries. He did not play in 2023.

Montgomery, a former four-star prospect, never featured for MU in three seasons.

The outgoing trio leaves Missouri with just two remaining members from its 2021 recruiting class: center Connor Tollison and star safety Daylan Carnell.

Players transferring to Missouri football

This will be updated as the Tigers add players to their roster.

