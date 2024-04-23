Missouri football lands second commit of the day, picks up edge rusher in Class of 2025

Recruiting doesn’t stop for new athletic directors.

Missouri football landed its second commitment of the day Monday, securing a commitment from three-star defensive end Joshua Lewis to its Class of 2025. Earlier Monday, the same day reports emerged that Laird Veatch has been tabbed by the university as its next athletic director, the Tigers also secured a pledge from four-star linebacker Dante McClellan.

Mizzou doubled the size of its 2025 class in the space of a single evening with the pair of commitments. Before Monday, four-star quarterback Matt Zollers and three-star defensive tackle Jason Dowell were the lone pledges to Eli Drinkwitz’s next class.

Lewis, a 6-foot-4, 245-pound edge rusher out of Geismar, Louisiana, the No. 74-ranked defensive lineman in his class and the 22nd-best player out of Louisiana, according to 247Sports’ composite rankings.

The Dutchtown High defensive end announced his commitment via a live stream on Instagram. He had taken official visits to Houston and Tulane, who also made up his finalists on commitment day.

Lewis is a district title-winning shot putter, with a personal best 48-foot, 6-inch throw logged last Thursday.

With Lewis and McClellan on board, Missouri now has a top 50-ranked Class of 2025, coming in at No. 47 in 247Sports’ rankings, which is good for 12th among SEC teams, including Oklahoma and Texas, which will join the conference this summer.

