Missouri football lands Arizona State transfer quarterback Drew Pyne out of portal

Missouri football has found quarterback Brady Cook’s backup for the 2024 season.

The Tigers landed Arizona State transfer quarterback Drew Pyne on Sunday. Pyne reposted the news first reported by ESPN’s Pete Thamel to his X account, formerly known as Twitter, seemingly confirming the news he is joining Mizzou.

Pyne committed to Notre Dame out of high school and spent three seasons there before transferring to the Sun Devils.

Missouri had a lack of depth behind Cook, the Tigers’ incumbent starter, after 2023 backup Sam Horn was ruled out indefinitely after undergoing Tommy John surgery. Over the offseason, backups Jake Garcia and Gabarri Johnson transferred to East Carolina and Oregon State, respectively.

That left the Tigers with walk-on transfer Harold Blood Jr., and returning walk-ons Tommy Lock and Brett Brown in the room.

With his COVID year of eligibility, a redshirt season and a medical redshirt, Pyne still has three seasons of eligibility remaining.

Sep 24, 2022; Chapel Hill, North Carolina, USA; Notre Dame Fighting Irish quarterback Drew Pyne (10) runs with the ball in the second quarter at Kenan Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-USA TODAY Sports

Pyne, a New Canaan, Connecticut, native, appeared in two games for Arizona State in 2023 before an injury disrupted his season. He completed 26 of his 49 pass attempts for 273 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions.

The quarterback appeared in 17 games over three seasons for Notre Dame, including one season as the Irish’s starter in 2022. In his final year in South Bend, Indiana, he averaged 183.7 yards passing per game and threw for 22 touchdowns and six interceptions.

Pyne has more than 2,500 career yards passing. ESPN reported he plans to join the Tigers in May, as he is currently enrolled as a student — back at Notre Dame — to complete his degree.

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Missouri lands Arizona State transfer QB Drew Pyne out of portal