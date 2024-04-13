Where Missouri football might look when transfer portal opens

Ring the bell, it’s time for Round 2.

The second window of the college football transfer portal opens Monday, and will remain open for players to enter until the end of the month of April.

Missouri football did plenty of its required work in the first window, which opened Dec. 4 and closed Jan. 2, by securing 12 commitments.

Three MU players — tight end Ryan Hoerstkamp; running back Michael Cox; and defensive tackle Ky Montgomery — have either announced their intention or reportedly intend to enter the portal.

Altogether, that leaves Missouri with an estimated four open scholarship spots for the 2024 season.

Here are the positions Mizzou might target over the course of the next couple of weeks to fill out its roster:

Right guard looks to be top priority for Missouri football

Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz looks on before a college football game against South Carolina at Memorial Stadium on Oct. 21, 2023, in Columbia, Mo.

Missouri coach Eli Drinkwitz hinted at it when the Tigers wrapped up spring camp: Missouri is keeping an eye on a potential addition at right guard.

Mizzou running backs coach Curtis Luper reaffirmed the potential for an addition at the position during the athletic department’s opening stop of its 2024 Come Home Tour.

“We’ve got Cayden Green, a (Oklahoma) transfer out there. You know, as a running backs coach, we look up front, right, so Cayden Green will be up front,” Luper said Thursday evening in Sedalia. “And there may be another addition at some point.”

The Tigers’ 2023 starter at right guard Cam’Ron Johnson appears to have moved over to his more natural position at left guard, which is where he played at Houston.

Internal options Mitchell Walters, Logan Reichert, Tristan Wilson and Curtis Peagler are among the group currently are competing for the starting role, but it looks very much like that spot could have a newcomer added into the mix for the Tigers’ opening game Thursday, Aug. 29, against Murray State.

Defensive tackle

Missouri lost three of its two-deep at defensive tackle to eligibility or draft declaration, as Josh Landry, Realus George Jr. and Jayden Jernigan each have moved on from the program.

That leaves just Kristian Williams as the lone returner with extended experience as a Tiger. Barring any surprises, it’ll be Williams and Florida transfer Chris McClellan who man the interior when the Tigers take the field to start the 2024 season. New Mexico State transfer Sterling Webb also figures to feature.

Beyond that, MU returns Jalen Marshall and Marquis Gracial with potential to play. Between those two players, the underclassmen have five career appearances combined.

Interior defensive line coach Al Davis likes to rotate four players at the spot. There’s a good shot Marshall or Gracial will have developed enough by August to solidify their place.

Equally as possible: Missouri turns to the portal to find instant replenishment.

Linebacker

Chuck Hicks and Triston Newson were Missouri’s starters at linebacker for the Tigers’ Cotton Bowl win over Ohio State in December. Mizzou lured experienced Miami transfer Corey Flagg out of the portal in December, too.

That makes up the presumed core of MU’s linebacker room. Redshirt freshman Brayshawn Littlejohn and true freshmen Brian Huff and Nicholas Rodriguez will more than likely compete for reserve reps.

But the wear and tear at the position — that saw starters Ty’Ron Hopper and Chad Bailey see extended periods on the sideline in 2024 — might tempt Missouri to explore its options.

Cornerback

Cornerbacks coach Al Pogue looks like he has his starters.

Dreyden Norwood emerged as one of the top performers in the spring, per the multiple laudations from the MU coaching staff through spring, and stands to fill the void left by Kris Abrams-Draine.

Clemson transfer and former teammate of Luther Burden III at East St. Louis High, Toriano Pride Jr., is an experienced addition with the tools to replace Ennis Rakestraw Jr. as the Tigers’ press corner, Pogue said Thursday in Sedalia.

Clemson cornerback Toriano Pride Jr. (23) tackles \w8o\ during the first quarter Oct 7, 2023; Clemson, South Carolina, USA; at Memorial Stadium.

Behind that: Numbers, but not much experience

Marcus Clarke is the lone exception. He has taken multiple reserve reps for MU since transferring from Miami two seasons ago.

Behind him, freshman Cameron Keys and summer enrollee Jaren Sensabaugh come with high billing. Ja’Mariyon Wayne has switched to corner from wide receiver, and redshirt freshman Nicholas DeLoach earned praise from Pogue on Thursday for his development and work ethic since arriving in Columbia. None of those four players have taken a snap at cornerback at MU, which might tempt the Tigers to make a move.

More: 2024 NFL mock draft: Where Missouri football prospects are projected to land

More: How new Missouri football running back Marcus Carroll went from bruised to bruiser

This article originally appeared on Columbia Daily Tribune: Positions Missouri football might bolster as transfer portal reopens