Mikel Arteta on Bayern, emotion and fitness of key names

Mikel Arteta has been speaking to the media before Arsenal take on Bayern Munich in Germany on Wednesday.

Here are the key lines from his news conference:

Asked what he expects from his team on the night, he said: "A performance to put us in the Champions League semi-final. All the preparation has been to achieve that. Everything we have done for 10 months, and last season to start that journey after so many years and, tomorrow we have an opportunity to make it happen."

On getting over Sunday's Aston Villa defeat: "Throw the game away and the one we played a few days ago because regardless of that result it will have no impact on what will happen tomorrow."

On dealing with the emotions of such a big night, he added: "Emotion is needed in football, it is about tweaking it and the right person at the right time to have that. We did that well in London, after scoring the first goal we had a big chance to score the second one and then five minutes they are ahead. We did well not to throw the game away, we got back in the game and were looking for a winner."

Arteta is open about Arsenal's lack of experience of this stage of the competition, stating: "Most of our players haven't experienced a night like this and it is going to be the first one. They are super motivated and they are prepared and feel confident."

Arteta hasn't placed great emphasis on studying how Bayer Leverkusen have toppled Bayern Munich to win the Bundesliga, stating: "First of all big congratulations to Xabi (Alonso) and Granit (Xhaka) because as he was our player as well. I congratulate him because we are good friends. It's a different story, we don't face the competition regularly. It's a Champions League game so the game is very different."