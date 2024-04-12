Midwest Spotlight: Late bloomers who are making waves

There used to be a lot of prospects who saw their recruitment explode as their senior seasons got underway. That’s not as common now but rising seniors are still able to make waves during the offseason camp circuit.

Check out these late bloomers from the Midwest region who have seen their recruitment pick up speed.

*****

*****

There might not be a tight end prospect that is gaining more steam in his recruitment in the country than Lennon. Just in April, he picked up offers from Missouri, Illinois, Purdue, Michigan State, Wisconsin and Pittsburgh.

He had a good junior season with 32 catches for 750 yards and 11 touchdowns. The Ohio native stands at 6-foot-4, 220 pounds with a laser-timed 4.52 40-yard dash.

He’s got an official visit to Penn State set up in June, and several other schools are vying for a chance to host Lennon.

*****

Quarterback recruiting has become so interesting around the country and in today’s college football landscape, only the top guys are really guaranteed spots. The transfer portal has greatly impacted how high school quarterback recruiting is handled. That's why it’s intriguing to me that Chicago (Ill.) Mr Caramel signal caller Jack Elliott is picking up steam.

The dual-threat quarterback holds Ivy League and Group of Five offers but Power Five schools haven’t really come to the table yet. That changed some recently when Vanderbilt offered him. He was very productive as a junior, throwing for 3,148 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also ran for 940 yards and eight touchdowns. A big summer and senior season could help his recruitment really take off.

*****

Parker was committed to Arkansas for six months before backing off his pledge last month. Since then, the four-star has seen his recruitment continue to pick up steam. Several programs have come in with offers for the talented runner who racked up 1,207 yards and 13 touchdowns on just 101 carries last season.

Nebraska has been in a good spot for Parker and I do have a FutureCast on the Huskers. However, Alabama has turned up the heat in his recruitment lately. Minnesota also just offered and coach PJ Fleck has a strong history with running backs.

Parker is lining up summer official visits but this could get interesting if he takes his recruitment to the season.

*****

Over the last six weeks, Jones has quietly been emerging as one of the better offensive line prospects in the Midwest. The Coffeyville (Kan.) Field Kindley star has picked up offers from USC, Tennessee, Ole Miss and Kansas State recently.

Jones moves very well for his size (6-5, 300) and is relatively new to football. He has a high ceiling and colleges know they can mold him into a future starting tackle. The lineman has an official visit set with Texas Tech right now but many schools from around the country are in on him.

The secret is fully out on the hidden gem in Kansas.