Michigan State slides out of top 25 in CBB analyst Jon Rothstein’s preseason rankings

Robert Bondy
·1 min read
Michigan State slides out of top 25 in CBB analyst Jon Rothstein’s preseason rankings

The latest roster changes across college basketball have resulted in Michigan State sliding out of the top 25 in analyst Jon Rothstein’s preseason rankings.

Rothstein puts together a constantly updated “Rothstein 45” college basketball rankings, and the Spartans have dropped to No. 27 in the latest update. There has been plenty of roster changes due to transfers and players withdrawing from the NBA Draft that has pushed some teams ahead of Michigan State in this ranking.

Other Big Ten teams listed in Rothstein’s rankings include: Purdue (No. 6), Michigan (No. 7), Maryland (No. 16), Ohio State (No. 19), Indiana (No. 33), Illinois (No. 34) and Rutgers (No. 36).

Click on the tweet below to see Rothstein’s complete rankings:

List

10 bucket list non-conference match-ups and venues for Michigan State basketball

View 11 items

More Basketball

Michigan State slides out of top 25 in CBB analyst Jon Rothstein's preseason rankings

Malik Hall, Foster Loyer use new NIL rules to join paid video platform Cameo

WATCH: Marcus Bingham volunteering at Xavier Tillman's basketball camp

Recommended Stories