Michigan State football lands Cincinnati DE Tyler Gillison, Nebraska DT Ru'Quan Buckley

Jonathan Smith and his staff have prioritized getting Michigan State football back into the mix in Michigan and Ohio.

He and defensive coordinator Joe Rossi landed one player from each state Monday via the transfer portal to help shore up a defensive line hit with attrition in recent weeks.

Edge rusher Tyler Gillison announced via Twitter he intends to transfer from Cincinnati to MSU next season. The 6-foot-4, 242-pound native of Columbus suburb Pickerington has three years of eligibility remaining.

Shortly after that, according to On3.com, the Spartans picked up a pledge from defensive tackle Ru'Quan Buckley. The 6-5, 295-pound Nebraska transfer and native of suburban Grand Rapids has two years of eligibility.

Gillison's older brother, Trenton, was a Mark Dantonio recruit and tight end who played 25 games for the Spartans from 2018-21 before transferring to Youngstown State and finishing his collegiate career last season at Tennessee State.

Tyler Gillison redshirted with the Bearcats in 2022 and had 15 tackles, 2.5 of those for a loss, and broke up a pass in 10 games last season. A three-star recruit, Gillison picked Cincinnati over West Virginia and Virginia Tech out of Pickerington Central High. However, former MSU coach Mel Tucker and his staff did not offer him a scholarship.

Buckley played eight games for the Huskers last season with one QB hurry and one tackle, but Nebraska coaches moved him to the offensive line late in the season. He played one game in 2021 while taking a redshirt, then did not play in 2022.

A two-way player at Godwin Heights High in Wyoming, Buckley picked the Cornhuskers over MSU and others out of high school following his senior season in 2020. He was rated a three-star recruit as a defensive lineman and the No. 14 player in the state by 247Sports.com's composite ranking system and was just the fourth Michigan prep prospect to pick Nebraska since 1974. He was the youngest member of the Huskers' 2021 class, turning 18 two months into his first season in Lincoln.

The Spartans lost starting defensive tackles Derrick Harmon (Oregon) and Simeon Barrow (Miami-Florida) in transfer moves last week. Two highly regarded defensive end prospects Tucker landed, Bai Jobe and Andrew Depaepe, also entered the transfer portal.

Smith also landed Indiana transfer edge rusher Anthony Jones for next season. Two defensive tackle transfers, D’Quan Douse (Georgia Tech) and Quindarius Dunnigan (Middle Tennessee State) enrolled in January.

