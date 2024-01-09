Michigan State football gets Georgia Tech DT D'Quan Douse from transfer portal

Two days after Michigan State football got word one of its most experienced defensive tackles would be back, new coach Jonathan Smith added another veteran piece to the interior of his defensive line.

The Spartans picked up D’Quan Douse on Tuesday from the portal, the Georgia Tech graduate transfer announced on social media. He has one season of eligiblity remaining and is the 10th addition from the portal for Smith since he was hired Nov. 25.

Douse joins an experienced defensive tackle group that includes two players who withdrew from the portal in returning starters senior-to-be Simeon Barrow and rising junior Derrick Harmon. Key reserve Maverick Hansen, who also has starting experience, announced Sunday he would return to MSU for his sixth and final season of eligibility.

Those three have combined to start 52 of their 103 games with the Spartans, and the 6-foot-2, 290-pound Douse arrives having started 22 games the past two seasons for the Yellow Jackets.

As a fifth-year senior, Douse registered a career-best 35 tackles with two sacks while starting 10 of Georgia Tech's 13 games. That came under defensive line coach Marco Coleman, who spent 2022 at MSU before returning to his alma mater.

Douse finished his Yellow Jackets career with 69 tackles, 8.5 of those for a loss and 5.5 of those sacks. The 2019 product of Calvary Day School in Savannah, Georgia, started 24 of his 44 games and has the sixth season available with the NCAA waiver for the 2020 COVID season.

MSU also expects to get back highly touted redshirt freshman Alex VanSumeren, who suffered an injury during the preseason that kept him out all of 2023.

The Spartans lose sixth-year senior third-string backup defensive tackle Jalen Sami, who transferred to MSU from Colorado before the 2023 season. Former Florida State defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson’s eligibility also expired after one year with the Spartans, and fellow one-year transfer Dre Butler re-entered the portal after arriving in 2023 from Liberty.

