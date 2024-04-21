Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo: A.J. Hoggard won't be back next season

Michigan State basketball will have a new starting point guard next year.

In an interview with Tim Staudt on Staudt on Sports on AM-730 radio Wednesday morning, MSU head coach Tom Izzo said his senior point guard will not return to MSU in 2024-25.

"A.J. is looking to make a pro career," Izzo said. "He could go back to college but it wouldn't be here. I think its, we have some younger guys and he has exhausted his and he'll graduate."

Hoggard, who served as MSU's starting point guard the last two seasons, played in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, a pre-draft tournament for players who have played a full college career, this weekend alongside fellow senior Tyson Walker.

Hoggard averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 28.7 minutes as the lead guard for a Michigan State team that finished 20-15 with a second-round NCAA tournament exit to North Carolina. Hoggard went 1-for-10 for three points with four assists, three rebounds and three turnovers in the loss to the Tar Heels.

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11) dribbles against North Carolina guard Cormac Ryan (3) during the first half of the NCAA tournament West Region second round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Saturday, March 23, 2024.

Izzo said that Hoggard wants to get started on his pro basketball career, but said he could return to college if that's what he ultimately wants.

"I think he would like to get into pro ball," Izzo said. "Whether that be Europe, whether that be the G League. But nowadays, everybody will look at college too depending on offers from different places."

The senior guard is expected to be replaced by rising junior Tre Hollomon and rising sophomore Jeremy Fears Jr., who missed the final half of his freshman year due to a gunshot wound. Guard Jase Richardson, son of former MSU star Jason Richardson, is in the Spartans' 2024 recruiting class.

Izzo said he will be picky when examining options to add to the roster through the transfer portal because he doesn't want to mess with the make-up of his team, saying it has to be the right fit.

"You have to get the right type of kid that's going to help your team," Izzo said when talking about an ideal transfer fit. "And the right kind of kid that's going to fit in with the other players, especially when you're younger. But I'm excited about our team. I think people are going to be surprised.

Izzo also gave an update on senior center Mady Sissoko, who entered his name in the transfer portal after the season. Izzo said Sissoko is visiting schools like Washington, Cal, Colorado and San Diego State.

"Mady, like a Foster Loyer, will be a guy, that, he'll leave here in great graces," Izzo said. "He's going to graduate, he's going to accomplish some things. And yet, some of me is sad about Mady leaving because I think he was progressing as a sophomore and then his junior year, he did just not have as good a year."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball's Tom Izzo: A.J. Hoggard won't be back