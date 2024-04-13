Michigan State basketball's A.J. Hoggard commits to Portsmouth pre-NBA draft tournament

A.J. Hoggard appears prepared to move on from Michigan State basketball.

The senior point guard has committed to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, tourney officials announced Saturday, a move that points to Hoggard turning pro despite having one season of collegiate eligibility remaining. Mady Sissoko, who entered the transfer portal April 4, also bypassed a fifth year at MSU that would've been allowed due to an NCAA waiver during the pandemic from their freshman season in 2020-21.

Hoggard tested the NBA draft process after last season but decided to return to the Spartans. He has not made a public announcement as to what his plans are, saying after MSU's season ended that he was undecided. However, the tournament advised players with an extra season of eligibility remaining for the COVID waiver that accepting one of the 64 spots in the 70th annual pre-NBA draft event "may adversely impact" the ability to return to college.

"Thus, prior to accepting an invitation to participate in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, college players who wish to preserve the option of returning to college for the 2024-25 season should consult with their head coach and the compliance department at their educational institution to discuss how their remaining NCAA eligibility may be impacted by participation in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament," the tournament's website says.

Former MSU guard Tyson Walker on Tuesday committed to play in the Portsmouth Invitational Tournament, which will be held Wednesday through next Saturday in Portsmouth, Virginia.

The early entry deadline for the NBA draft is April 27, though the 23-year-old Hoggard already has completed four years in college. The NCAA's deadline to withdraw from the NBA draft process and return to school for the 2024-25 season is 10 days after the end of the pre-draft scouting combine, which is scheduled for May 13-19 in Chicago.

A 6-foot-4, 210-pound native of Coatesville, Pennsylvania, Hoggard averaged 10.7 points, 3.1 rebounds and 5.2 assists over 28.7 minutes this winter. The Spartans finished 20-15 and ended their season with an 85-69 loss to No. 1 seed North Carolina in the second round of the NCAA tournament in Charlotte, North Carolina. Hoggard went 1-for-10 for three points with four assists, three rebounds and three turnovers in the loss to the Tar Heels.

Hoggard this winter made 40.7% of his shots overall, 34.7% of his 3-point tries and 78.7% of his free-throw attempts. He also averaged 1.4 steals with 1.8 turnovers, and MSU was a plus-162 in scoring with him on the floor.

As a junior in leading MSU to the Sweet 16 in 2022-23 – the only time the Spartans made it out of the first weekend of the NCAA tournament in Hoggard’s four seasons – he posted 12.9 points, 3.7 rebounds and 5.9 assists. In 131 career games for MSU, Hoggard averaged 8.6 points, 4.6 assists and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 41% overall and just 30.3% from 3-point range.

Even without Hoggard, MSU appears set at point guard next season with freshman Jeremy Fears Jr. and sophomore Tre Holloman returning and Jase Richardson arriving as an incoming freshman. However, Fears is recovering from a December gunshot wound to his left leg and said last month he does not expect to return to full basketball activities until the summer.

