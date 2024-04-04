Michigan State basketball: Mady Sissoko enters transfer portal with 1 year remaining

Mady Sissoko has entered the transfer portal, a Michigan State basketball team spokesman confirmed Thursday.

The center has a fifth year of eligibility remaining thanks to the NCAA waiver from his freshman season in 2020-21. Sissoko started 26 of 35 games this season for the Spartans and averaged 3.1 points and 5.1 rebounds, 0.4 blocks and 0.9 turnovers in his 15.3 minutes. He shot 56.8% overall and 70.5% on free throws and was a plus-71 overall.

The 6-foot-9, 240-pound native of Mali, West Africa, started 56 of MSU's 66 games the past two seasons but found himself coming off the bench over the final five games this season as coach Tom Izzo alternated sophomore Carson Cooper and freshman Xavier Booker in the starting lineup. However, Sissoko put together strong performances in the Spartans’ Big Ten tournament loss to Purdue and in the first-round NCAA win over Mississippi State and had 19 rebounds and eight points in his final three games combined.

Michigan State center Mady Sissoko (22) dunks against Mississippi State during the first half of NCAA tournament West Region first round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Sissoko looked like he could be a potential breakout star at the outset of the 2022-23 season. He posted 14 points and 11 rebounds against All-American Drew Timme and Gonzaga in the second game of the year, then followed that with 16 points, eight rebounds, three steals and two assists against then-reigning national player of the year Oscar Tshiebwe and Kentucky four days later.

But Sissoko never found consistency once opponents got a scouting report on him. He scored in double figures just five times after the Kentucky game and just twice this season, and he struggled with catching the ball on entry passes and boards.

OFFSEASON PLANS: Michigan State basketball: 5 tasks for Tom Izzo and the Spartans this offseason

Michigan State guard A.J. Hoggard (11), guard Tre Holloman (5) and center Mady Sissoko (22) celebrate a play against Mississippi State during the second half of NCAA tournament West Region first round at Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. on Thursday, March 21, 2024.

Sissoko was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class out of Wasatch Academy in Utah, where his American guardian, Mike Clayton, lives. Sissoko returned to his village in Mali last summer on a humanitarian relief mission, but both his father and grandmother died in the months since.

Along with Cooper and Booker, both of whom are 6-11, MSU has sophomore Jaxon Kohler at center on the roster. Kohler underwent foot surgery in October and missed the first 14 games before returning. Booker finished the season as a backup at forward to Malik Hall, whose eligibility expired after a fifth and final season.

The Spartans have one more fifth-year senior, A.J. Hoggard, with one extra year of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-4 starting point guard, who tested the NBA draft process last spring before returning to MSU, said after the second-round NCAA tournament loss to North Carolina that he was unsure of his plans.

Contact Chris Solari: csolari@freepress.com. Follow him @chrissolari.

Subscribe to the "Spartan Speak" podcast for new episodes weekly on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or anywhere you listen to podcasts. And catch all of our podcasts and daily voice briefing at freep.com/podcasts.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan State basketball center Mady Sissoko enters transfer portal