What is Michigan football's fight song? History, lyrics for Wolverines' 'The Victors'

The College Football Playoff national championship game is here, which means Michigan football and Washington will draw in college football fans from across the country for the season’s final game.

The CFP finale brings an abundance of fans who aren’t familiar with the Wolverines or the program’s traditions. On Monday, Michigan will run out to its fight song, titled “The Victors,” at NRG Stadium in Houston. Jim Harbaugh and Co. will look to live up to that name against the Huskies, winning the team's first national championship for the first time since 1997.

REQUIRED READING: Michigan football to channel wolfpack energy ahead of national championship game

For those unfamiliar with the Wolverines fight song, here’s everything to know about “The Victors”:

What song does Michigan play?

Michigan’s fight song is called “The Victors,” and hasbeen in use by the program since 1898.

Michigan fight song lyrics

Here are the lyrics to the song, courtesy of Michigan's official athletics site.

Now for a cheer they are here, triumphant!Here they come with banners flying,In stalwart step they're nighing,With shouts of vict'ry crying,We hurrah, hurrah, we greet you now,Hail!

Far we their praises singFor the glory and fame they've bro't usLoud let the bells them ringFor here they come with banners flyingFar we their praises tellFor the glory and fame they've bro't usLoud let the bells them ringFor here they come with banners flyingHere they come, Hurrah!

Hail! to the victors valiantHail! to the conqu'ring heroesHail! Hail! to Michiganthe leaders and bestHail! to the victors valiantHail! to the conqu'ring heroesHail! Hail! to Michigan,the champions of the West!

We cheer them againWe cheer and cheer againFor Michigan, we cheer for MichiganWe cheer with might and mainWe cheer, cheer, cheerWith might and main we cheer!

Hail! to the victors valiantHail! to the conqu'ring heroesHail! Hail! to Michigan,the champions of the West!

And here is a rendition of the song via the Michigan Marching Band:

REQUIRED READING: Michigan to wear all-blue uniform in College Football Playoff championship game vs. Washington

Who wrote 'The Victors'?

“The Victors” fight song was written by Michigan music student Louis Elbel in 1898 after the Wolverines defeated the University of Chicago 12-11 on a last-minute score to claim their first Western Conference championship.

The song was then first played in 1899 by John Philips Sousa’s band in Ann Arbor.

Why does Michigan’s fight song say ‘Champions of the West’?

Although Michigan is located in the North, its fight song ends with “the champions of the West!”

Why? Well, at the time, the Wolverines competed in the Western Conference, a precursor for the current Big Ten Conference. In 1898, when the song was written, the conference included future Big Ten teams Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Northwestern and Purdue.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan football fight song: What to know of Wolverines' 'The Victors'