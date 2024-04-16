Michigan AD Warde Manuel: Football program can 'move forward' after NCAA sanctions

On Tuesday, the NCAA announced the University of Michigan and five individuals who "currently or previously worked for its football program have reached an agreement with NCAA enforcement staff" that has led to the football program being placed under a three-year probation, among other penalties, for staff and recruiting violations.

While some of the specific penalties have not been announced, U-M athletic director Warde Manuel has released a statement on the situation.

U-M athletic director Warde Manuel speaks during introductory press conference for Dusty May at Junge Family Champions Center in Ann Arbor on Tuesday, March 26, 2024.

“Today’s joint resolution pertains to the University of Michigan Athletic Department and several former and current employees," Manuel said. " We are pleased to reach a resolution on this matter so that our student-athletes and our football program can move forward. We have no additional information and cannot comment further on other aspects of the NCAA’s inquiries.”

According to the NCAA's release, among the agreed-upon violations were "impermissible in-person recruiting contacts during a COVID-19 dead period, impermissible tryouts, and the program exceeding the number of allowed countable coaches when noncoaching staff members engaged in on- and off-field coaching activities (including providing technical and tactical skills instruction to student-athletes)."

FULL DETAILS: Michigan football handed three-year probation, recruiting penalties and fine by NCAA

The statement further read that the resolution was also an "agreement" on the school's behalf that "the former football head coach failed to meet his responsibility to cooperate with the investigation," seemingly referring to Jim Harbaugh.

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh speaks during CFP national championship coaches news conference at Liberty Hall in Houston on Sunday, Jan. 7, 2024.

As part of the agreement, the school also acknowledged it "failed to deter and detect the impermissible recruiting contacts and did not ensure that the football program adhered to rules for non-coaching staff members."

The committee's final decision — which includes any potential violations and penalties for Harbaugh — remains pending, according to the NCAA's announcement.

"I saw from Warde Manuel’s statement that Michigan changed its position for the purpose of 'moving forward,' which doesn’t surprise me considering that Coach Harbaugh is no longer Michigan’s head coach," Harbaugh's attorney, Tom Mars, sent in a text message to the Free Press. "I can almost hear the wheels of the bus going 'whomp, whomp,' but sometimes that’s the way things go in college sports."

Mars also said he submitted a response on behalf of the former Michigan coach, but that ended Harbaugh's involvement.

"I filed a lengthy response to the NOA on behalf of Coach Harbaugh, which unfortunately hasn’t been made public and will probably never see the light of day," Mars said. "That concluded Coach Harbaugh’s participation in the case."

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: Michigan's Warde Manuel: Football can 'move forward' after NCAA ruling