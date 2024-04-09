Mets vs. Braves: How to watch on SNY on April 9, 2024
The Mets continue a four-game series against the Braves in Atlanta.
Here's what to know about the game and how to watch...
Mets Notes
The Mets' 3.13 team ERA is the lowest in the National League and the sixth-best in MLB, behind the Baltimore Orioles, Yankees, Kansas City Royals, Cleveland Guardians, and Boston Red Sox (MLB-best 1.49)
New York has gone 4-1 since opening the season 0-5 for the first time since 2005
Brett Baty has reached base safely in his last nine games
Reed Garrett has yet to allow a run in 5.1 innings of relief this season, giving up just three hits and striking out nine
Edwin Diaz, Brooks Raley, and Adam Ottavino were all unavailable on Monday night because of recent usage, but should be options to pitch on Tuesday
What channel is SNY?
Check your TV or streaming provider's website or channel finder to find your local listings.
How can I watch Mets vs. Braves online?
To watch Mets games online via SNY, you will need a subscription to a cable provider or streaming service. This will allow fans to watch the Mets on their computer, tablet or mobile phone browser.
To get started on your computer, go to the “Watch SNY” section on the SNY.tv homepage and then follow these steps:
Select your cable provider and select “Log In.” The site will direct you to your cable sign-in screen
Sign in using your User ID and Password
Once you’re signed in, you are ready to enjoy all that SNY has to offer including Mets spring training games and more
NOTE: In order to stream SNY on your desktop, you will need to be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY's regional territory (NY, CT, parts of NJ and PA).
How can I watch the game on the SNY App?
For the SNY App, Mets fans can download it via the following platforms:
App Store
Google Play Store
Roku
FireTV
Apple TV
Android TV
The same restrictions apply for the SNY App. Fans must be an SNY subscriber through a participating provider and live inside SNY’s regional territory.