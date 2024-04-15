Mets’ Pete Alonso named National League Player of the Week after launching four homers in six games

Mets first baseman Pete Alonso has gotten off to a tremendous start and he was just named the National League Player of the Week for the second week of the season.

This is the fourth time in Alonso's career that he's earned the honors.

The slugger helped the Mets secure their second and third consecutive series wins, taking down the division rival Braves on the road and the red-hot Kansas City Royals at home.

He led New York's comeback attempt late in a 6-5 loss in the middle-game in Atlanta, crushing a three-run home run in the bottom of the eighth.

Alonso cracked another homer in the Mets' series-opening win over the Royals, before launching two more en route to a 3-for-3 showing in another middle-game loss.

The 29-year-old posted a multi-hit showing in four of the six games and he finished the week with a stellar .429 average, a double, four homers, seven RBI, and a 1.063 OPS.

Alonso quickly brought his slash-line up to .271/.358/.593 with a double, six homers (second most in MLB), and 10 RBI across the first 15 games of the season.

He'll look to keep the good times rolling when the Mets host veteran left-hander Martin Perez and the Pittsburgh Pirates on Monday night at Citi Field.