Vice President Kamala Harris releases NCAA March Madness 2024 brackets, Picks Iowa loss

Vice President Kamala Harris released her picks for the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments Wednesday.

On the women's side Harris took the South Carolina Gamecocks over the USC Trojans in the final. The bracket is chalk heavy but features a notable upset-pick in the Elite Eight as the former junior Senator from California takes the UCLA Bruins over all-time leading NCAA scorer Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.

In the men's tournament the Vice President has a final four of UConn, North Carolina, Marquette and Tennessee. Harris took UConn over Tennessee in the final, picking the Huskies to defend their 2023 crown.

Here are Vice President Kamala Harris' NCAA March Madness brackets.

LSU women's basketball coach Kim Mulkey poses with Vice President Kamala Harris and Second Gentleman of the United States Douglas Emhoff, as President Joe Biden, left, and First Lady Jill Biden welcome Louisiana State University Tigers to White House on May 26, 2023. The President and First Lady welcomed the LSU Tigers women’s basketball team to the White House to celebrate their 2022-2023 NCAA Championship seasons at The White House.

Kamala Harris NCAA March Madness 2024 brackets

Printable NCAA March Madness 2024 brackets

You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.

A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.

