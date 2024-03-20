Vice President Kamala Harris releases NCAA March Madness 2024 brackets, Picks Iowa loss
Vice President Kamala Harris released her picks for the NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments Wednesday.
On the women's side Harris took the South Carolina Gamecocks over the USC Trojans in the final. The bracket is chalk heavy but features a notable upset-pick in the Elite Eight as the former junior Senator from California takes the UCLA Bruins over all-time leading NCAA scorer Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes.
In the men's tournament the Vice President has a final four of UConn, North Carolina, Marquette and Tennessee. Harris took UConn over Tennessee in the final, picking the Huskies to defend their 2023 crown.
Here are Vice President Kamala Harris' NCAA March Madness brackets.
Kamala Harris NCAA March Madness 2024 brackets
Printable NCAA March Madness 2024 brackets
You can find a printable bracket for the men's tournament here.
A women's tournament printable bracket is available here.
