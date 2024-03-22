Men’s March Madness live updates: Today’s games, bracket into, predictions, how to watch

Men’s March Madness continues Friday with 16 first-round games. Three top seeds are in action — UConn, Houston and Purude — as we are blessed with more than 12 hours of hoops again. Three of our sleeper picks — Alabama, Florida Atlantic and NC State — are also in action.

Men's NCAA tournament games are airing and streaming across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV. USA TODAY Sports will provide the latest news, scores, analysis and more all day. Follow along.

March Madness scores today

Here is the complete NCAA tournament scoreboard for Friday’s first-round games. Catch up on all of Thursday's first-round action here.

Men’s March Madness games today

Here is Friday’s full schedule.

How to watch March Madness 2024

CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV will air first- and second-round games. CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

How to stream March Madness on your phone

You can catch every second by streaming every game through a few different options. All games will be broadcast across CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV, but here are additional streaming options to watch all the action on your devices.

March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament

The experts have dissected the men's NCAA Tournament bracket, providing sleepers, Final Four matchups and upset predictions. Your chances of filling out a perfect bracket are miniscule, but maybe you need a few tips to win your office pool. We've got you covered with a look at how to pick an upset and a look historically at how the seeds have performed in the NCAA Tournament. Three of our five USA TODAY experts have UConn as their picks to win the national title on April 8. Here are our expert picks.

Men’s March Madness schedule

Here is the men's schedule:

First round: March 21-22

Second round: March 23-24

Sweet 16: March 28-29

Elite Eight: March 30-31

Final Four: Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

