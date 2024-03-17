Men’s March Madness 2024 live updates: Selection Sunday bracket predictions, schedule

Men’s college basketball launches fully into March Madness 2024 with tonight’s Selection Sunday show, when teams across the country learn if they'll earn a berth into the NCAA Tournament.

When is Selection Sunday 2024?

The men’s bracket reveal is Sunday, March 17, 2024.

What channel is Selection Sunday on?

CBS will broadcast the men’s Selection Sunday show.

What time does March Madness bracket come out?

The men's Selection Sunday show starts at 6 p.m. ET.

How many teams make March Madness?

There will be 68 teams that make the tournament, including the eight teams that will have to play in the First Four games. Here’s everything you need to know about how Selection Sunday works.

Who plays in March Madness?

The winners of the 32 conference tournaments are automatically given a spot in the tournament, regardless of record. The remaining 36 spots are at-large bids determined by the committee. Here’s everything you need to know about how Selection Sunday works.

How are March Madness bids determined?

There are several different resources for the committee to choose the best 36 at-large teams, such as record and strength of schedule. But perhaps the most important one is the NET ranking. The NET ranking looks at a team's record and résumé, which then ranks all teams in Division I. Games are divided into four quadrants, and a team's quadrant record depends on who they are playing and where. This is how quadrant games are broken down:

Quadrant 1: Home 1-30, Neutral 1-50, Away 1-75

Quadrant 2: Home 31-75, Neutral 51-100, Away 76-135

Quadrant 3: Home 76-160, Neutral 101-200, Away 135-240

Quadrant 4: Home 161-353, Neutral 201-353, Away 241-353

The more Quad 1 wins, the better chance for a team to be selected in the tournament. Considering the NET ranking and other factors, the committee will then come up with the 36 best at-large teams to be selected. There are no limits to how many teams from a certain conference gets selected. Here’s everything you need to know about how Selection Sunday works.

2024 March Madness automatic bids

There are 32 conference tournaments that produce 32 automatic bids. The other 36 at-large teams selected to the field will be announced on Selection Sunday. Here is who has secured automatic bids so far (entering Sunday):

Ohio Valley Conference: Morehead State Eagles

Big South Conference: Longwood Lancers

Missouri Valley Conference: Drake Bulldogs

Atlantic Sun Conference: Stetson Hatters

Southern Conference: Samford Bulldogs

Sun Belt Conference: James Madison Dukes

Coastal Athletic Association: College of Charleston Cougars

Horizon League: Oakland Golden Grizzlies

Northeast Conference: Wagner Seahawks

Summit League: South Dakota State Jackrabbits

West Coast Conference: Saint Mary’s Gaels

Southland Conference: McNeese Cowboys

Patriot League: Colgate Raiders

Big Sky Conference: Montana State Bobcats

America East Conference: Vermont Catamounts

Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference: Howard Bison

Big 12 Conference: Iowa State Cyclones

Mountain West Conference: New Mexico Lobos

Big East Conference: UConn Huskies

Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference: Saint Peter’s Peacocks

Mid-American Conference: Akron Zips

Atlantic Coast Conference: North Carolina State Wolfpack

Conference USA: Western Kentucky Hilltoppers

Pac-12 Conference : Oregon Ducks

Big West Conference: Long Beach State Beach

Southwestern Athletic Conference: Grambling Tigers

Western Athletic Conference: Grand Canyon Lopes

How does Selection Sunday work?

On Selection Sunday, the full brackets will be revealed on CBS for the men and ESPN for the women, with matchups for every first-round game, as well as location, unveiled. A 12-person selection committee decides who will be in the tournament, as well as where each team is seeded and will play. Here’s everything you need to know about how Selection Sunday works.

When is the first March Madness game?

Games for the men's First Four are March 19-20. First-round games for the men are March 21-22.

March Madness 2024 schedule

Here is the men's schedule:

Selection Sunday : Sunday, March 17

First Four : March 19-20

First round : March 21-22

Second round : March 23-24

Sweet 16 : March 28-29

Elite Eight : March 30-31

Final Four : Saturday, April 6 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

NCAA championship game: Monday, April 8 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona.

How to watch March Madness 2024

CBS will air the Selection Sunday show, as well as the Final Four and the national championship game. TruTV will carry the First Four. CBS, TBS, TNT and TruTV will air first- and second-round games.

CBS and TBS will air Sweet 16 and Elite Eight games. CBS will air the men's Final Four and championship game.

