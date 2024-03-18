Advertisement

March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament

The experts have dissected the men's NCAA Tournament bracket, providing sleepers, Final Four matchups and upset predictions. Your chances of filling out a perfect bracket are miniscule, but maybe you need a few tips to win your office pool. We've got you covered with a look at how to pick an upset and a look historically at how the seeds have performed in the NCAA Tournament.

Still need help? Here's a closer look at each region: East, West, South, Midwest

Three of our five USA TODAY experts have UConn as their picks to win the national title on April 8. Here are our expert picks:

Jordan Mendoza

Full bracket

  • Final Four: UConn, Arizona, Houston Creighton

  • Final: UConn vs. Houston

  • National champion: UConn

Paul Myerberg

Full bracket

  • Final Four: Iowa State, North Carolina, Houston, Creighton

  • Final: Iowa State vs. Houston

  • National champion: Houston

Erick Smith

Full bracket

  • Final Four: Iowa State, Baylor, Houston, Purdue

  • Final: Iowa State vs. Purdue

  • National champion: Iowa State

Eddie Timanus

Full bracket

  • Final Four: UConn, North Carolina, Houston, Purdue

  • Final: UConn vs. Purdue

  • National champion: UConn

Dan Wolken

Full bracket

  • Final Four: UConn, Saint Mary's, Houston, Creighton

  • Final: UConn vs. Houston

  • National champion: UConn

