March Madness expert picks: Our bracket predictions for 2024 NCAA men's tournament
The experts have dissected the men's NCAA Tournament bracket, providing sleepers, Final Four matchups and upset predictions. Your chances of filling out a perfect bracket are miniscule, but maybe you need a few tips to win your office pool. We've got you covered with a look at how to pick an upset and a look historically at how the seeds have performed in the NCAA Tournament.
Still need help? Here's a closer look at each region: East, West, South, Midwest
Three of our five USA TODAY experts have UConn as their picks to win the national title on April 8. Here are our expert picks:
Jordan Mendoza
Final Four: UConn, Arizona, Houston Creighton
Final: UConn vs. Houston
National champion: UConn
Paul Myerberg
Final Four: Iowa State, North Carolina, Houston, Creighton
Final: Iowa State vs. Houston
National champion: Houston
Erick Smith
Final Four: Iowa State, Baylor, Houston, Purdue
Final: Iowa State vs. Purdue
National champion: Iowa State
Eddie Timanus
Final Four: UConn, North Carolina, Houston, Purdue
Final: UConn vs. Purdue
National champion: UConn
Dan Wolken
Final Four: UConn, Saint Mary's, Houston, Creighton
Final: UConn vs. Houston
National champion: UConn
