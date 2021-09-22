Meet the U.S. Ryder Cup team’s wives and families

The stage is officially set as all the players and support staff are in Wisconsin with the 43rd Ryder Cup just a few days away.

Scottie Scheffler, eager to make his first appearance for the U.S. team in this week’s tournament at Whistling Straits, explained during Tuesday’s press conference how important spouses and partners can be.

“The wives and girlfriends are really involved, which I think is fun,” Scheffler said. “I think with everybody’s wives being there it’s very comfortable for everybody just to be in the team room hanging out, wives, girlfriends all getting to know each other as well as — I would say that’s probably better — the wives and girlfriends get to know each other because they don’t see each other on a daily basis, because we do.

“I’ve seen these 11 guys at the same events for the past two years, so I know all of them pretty well, but our wives don’t necessarily know each other.”

With the first tee shot fast approaching, here’s a look at the wives and families of the 2021 U.S. Ryder Cup team. (A significant other for Bryson DeChambeau was not included.)

Also, if you missed the European team’s wives and families, they’re listed here.

No. 2 Dustin Johnson's wife: Paulina Gretzky

Dustin Johnson of the United States celebrates with his partner Paulina Gretzky on the 18th green after winning the FedEx Cup in the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 07, 2020, in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Story continues

The pair has long made headlines as one of golf’s most prominent couples, and Johnson has credited Gretzky, the daughter of Hockey Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky, for being a stabilizing force in his life. “She’s a huge part of me, our family and my success,” Johnson told Golfweek in an interview last September. “She’s home with the kids, and has been great with that, and just has been a huge supporter for me, with everything I need to do. She understands everything it takes to get to where you want to be and the sacrifices you have to make. Having her dad as the greatest hockey player, she understands. “You couldn’t ask for a better partner.” The couple has two sons, Tatum Gretzky Johnson (born in 2015) and River Jones Johnson (born in 2017).

No. 3 Collin Morikawa's girlfriend: Katherine Zhu

Collin Morikawa walks with his girlfriend Katherine Zhu during practice for the DP World Tour Championship at Jumeirah Golf Estates on December 09, 2020 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Morikawa met Katherine Zhu, who played college golf at Pepperdine and understands the rigors of playing golf at a high level, during college and the two have been seen in circles ever since, including after his PGA Championship victory. Zhu is a native of Vancouver, British Columbia and she comes from a line of athletes — her father, Mike Chu, was a champion tennis player.

No. 4 Patrick Cantlay's girlfriend: Nikki Guidish

Patrick Cantlay of the United States celebrates with Nikki Guidish and the FedEx Cup on the 18th green after winning during the final round of the TOUR Championship at East Lake Golf Club on September 05, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

Cantlay and Guidish, a Florida native, have been spotted together at numerous tournaments, including after Cantlay's FedEx Cup playoff win. She's a doctor of pharmacy at Palm Beach Pharmaceuticals who graduated from the University of Central Florida. She's set to turn 30 in November.

No. 5 Xander Schauffele's wife: Maya Lowe

Photo: Instagram

The former San Diego State University star married his longtime girlfriend Lowe, whom he met and started dating while she was a student at nearby UC-San Diego. Schauffele graduated with a degree in social sciences while Lowe graduated with a degree in science and public health. She has a Master's degree in healthcare administration, too. She works for Planned Parenthood of the Pacific Southwest, according to this LinkedIn profile, and has been with the company since 2015.

No. 6 Justin Thomas girlfriend: Jillian Wisniewski

Justin Thomas and his girlfriend Jillian Wisniewski during the 2018 Par 3 Contest at Augusta National Golf Club. (Michael Madrid-USA TODAY Sports)

Thomas and Wisniewski have been dating for years, She went to the University of Kentucky, getting a Bachelor's degree in journalism, and has lived in Chicago.

No. 9 Tony Finau's wife: Alayna Galea'i

Tony Finau of the United States and wife Alayna Finau depart the opening ceremony for the 2018 Ryder Cup at Le Golf National on September 27, 2018, in Paris, France. (Photo by Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

Finau and his wife are devout members of the Church of Latter-Day Saints and have five children — Jraice, Leilene Aiaga, Tony, Sage and Sienna-Vee. Don't be surprised if more are on the way, too. He has mentioned in interviews that he can see the family having more kids. "I think the Polynesian people and the gospel are in harmony," he said. "We’re very respectful people, and very humble people … and I try and let that shine through as much as possible."

No. 10 Brooks Koepka's fiancee: Jena Sims

Brooks Koepka celebrates with his girlfriend, Jena Sims, after winning the 2018 PGA Championship with a score of -16 at Bellerive Country Club on August 12, 2018 in St Louis, Missouri. (Photo by Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

Koepka and Sims met at the 2015 Masters and have dated for years. She is an unapologetic fan of golf – even when Koepka is not playing – and grew up watching the game. The two became engaged in April. “He’ll say to me all the time: ‘It must be so boring walking around in the crowd watching me play,'” Sims once said. “And I’m like, no way. I actually really enjoy it. I grew up around golf; my dad is a huge golfer. So I really enjoy watching him and being around there. Everyone’s so nice.”

No. 11 Harris English's wife: Helen Marie Bowers

Harris English wife Sentry Tournament of Champions

Harris English kisses wife Helen Marie Bowers with the trophy after the final round of the Sentry Tournament of Champions at Kapalua Resort - The Plantation Course. (Photo: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports)

This pair is Georgia through and through. The couple both attended the University of Georgia and live in Sea Island, Georgia. She has worked as a real estate agent in the area.

No. 13 Jordan Spieth's wife: Annie Verret

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - NOVEMBER 20: Jordan Spieth of the United States and girlfriend Annie Verret pose with the Stonehaven trophy after winning the 2016 Australian Open during day four of the 2016 Australian golf Open at Royal Sydney Golf Club on November 20, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Jordan Spieth of the United States and girlfriend Annie Verret pose with the Stonehaven trophy after winning the 2016 Australian Open during day four of the 2016 Australian golf Open at Royal Sydney Golf Club on November 20, 2016 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Mark Metcalfe/Getty Images)

Spieth and Verret were married in November 2018. The couple began dating in high school and got engaged over the holidays in 2017. While no images of the wedding were available, there are plenty of photos from PGA Tour events, the Presidents Cup and more before and after tying the knot in 2018. They are expecting their first child on Nov. 21. “We’re pretty private, but now it’s something you can’t really hide,” Spieth told NBC. “We’ve known since March. It’s been a really cool year. We’ve been blessed on many fronts. “Overjoyed that everything has gone well so far. So it should be an exciting fall with the Ryder Cup and (the birth).”

No. 16 Daniel Berger's girlfriend: Tori Slater

Dustin Johnson of the U.S. Team, Paulina Gretzky, Daniel Berger of the U.S. Team and Tori Slater walk to the trophy ceremony during Sunday singles matches of the Presidents Cup at Liberty National Golf Club on October 1, 2017, in Jersey City, New Jersey. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

Slater and Berger have been dating for years. She studied at Florida Atlantic after a stint at the University of Kentucky. Tori has also worked as a real estate agent in South Florida.

No. 21 Scottie Scheffler's wife: Meredith Scudder

Instagram

Their story is a fun one — the two met in a Dallas-area high school, but while Scheffler went off to the University of Texas, his wife left for arch-rival Texas A&M. The two stayed close through college and Scheffler then asked Scudder to marry him while on a hike back near Dallas.

1

1