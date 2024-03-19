History of 13 seeds in March Madness says Vermont basketball has a chance vs Duke

The odds are stacked against Vermont basketball in its first-round game vs Duke at the NCAA Tournament. The probability of an upset, from an historical perspective, is not a friendly percentage for Catamount fans.

But there's a chance. There always is when March rolls around.

The No. 13 Catamounts are 11-point underdogs vs. the No. 4 Blue Devils in the teams' opening-round South Region contest at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, on Friday night. ESPN gives Vermont less than 10% chance of seizing the upset.

And in the history of the NCAA Tournament, only 32 13 seeds have solved the 4 seed since the field expanded in 1985. That's an all-time record of 32-120 for a 21.05 winning percentage.

Vermont, though, as any fan from the Green Mountain State will remind you, is one of those 32 teams. Nineteen years ago Monday, the Catamounts stunned Syracuse for the program's first NCAA Tournament victory. A brief history lesson:

Two years removed from its national title run, fourth-seeded Syracuse was a dark horse candidate to win it all. And No. 13 Vermont killed that notion in one fateful night in Worcester, Massachusetts. Role player Germain Mopa Njila had the game of his life, leading UVM with 20 points on 9-of-10 shooting, and T.J. Sorrentine buried an audacious 28-footer — "From the parking lot!" — to help seal a 60-57 upset in overtime.

Two days later, Vermont's upset train ran out of steam in a 72-61 loss against a fifth-seeded Michigan State team that went on to reach the Final Four.

Recent 13 seeds to pull off first-round upsets at March Madness

Since Vermont's 2005 upset, 13 seeds have advanced 15 times to the second round. The most recent ones:

2023: Furman 68, Virginia 67

2021: Ohio 62, Virginia 58

2021: North Texas 78, Purdue 69 (OT)

2019: UC Irvine 70, Kansas State 64

2018: Marshall 81, Wichita State 75

2018: Buffalo 86, Arizona 69

What channel is Vermont vs Duke in NCAA Tournament?

TV channel: CBS

Vermont plays Duke on Friday (7:10 p.m. ET) at Barclays Center.

