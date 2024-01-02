Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 All-State football Defensive Player of the Year candidates

It’s time to announce postseason awards for Oklahoma high school football.

The Oklahoman will unveil its 111th All-State football team on Sunday, Jan. 14. Additionally, The Oklahoman will honor one Offensive Player of the Year, one Defensive Player of the Year and one Coach of the Year. The winners will be revealed along with the second team and honorable mention selections.

How did The Oklahoman select its nominees for the 111th All-State football first team? Forms were sent to every football coach in the state asking for nominations. The returned forms were evaluated by a three-person committee consisting of staff writers Hallie Hart, Jordan Davis and Nick Sardis. Coaches and others familiar with this year’s football landscape were also consulted. The list was narrowed to 25 first-teamers, and candidates were chosen for Players of the Year on offense, defense and coaches.

Here are the three candidates for The Oklahoman's 111th All-State football team Defensive Player of the Year:

More: Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 All-State Football Coach of the Year candidates

Caden Davis, Carl Albert

Position: Linebacker | Class: Junior

The story: Davis played a big role throughout the Class 5A Titans’ undefeated season. He recorded 185 tackles, including 139 solo, and had 25 tackles for loss and 10 sacks. Davis also had four forced fumbles, three fumble recoveries, one interception and one blocked punt. He led a defense that allowed just 13.9 points per game.

More: Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 All-State Football Offensive Player of the Year candidates

Carl Albert's Caden Davis (15) celebrates after a defensive stop during a high school football playoff game between Del City and Carl Albert in Midwest City, Okla., Friday, Nov. 18, 2022.

LaDainian Fields, Del City

Position: Defensive back | Class: Senior

The story: The Oklahoma State signee made the most of his lone season at Del City on all sides of the football. A Southeast transfer, Fields helped the Eagles reach the Class 5A state championship game and finished with 75 tackles, seven interceptions and four defensive touchdowns. He was also a key receiver and returner. Fields had 72 receptions for 1,450 yards and 22 scores and returned three punts for touchdowns.

More: Where are Oklahoma high school athletes going to college? Here's the 2024 signing list

Del City's LaDainian Fields scores a touchdown during the high school football game between Del City and Booker T. Washington at Del City High School in Del City, Okla., Thursday, Aug., 31, 2023.

Dax Noles, Norman

Position: Defensive back | Class: Senior

The story: Noles was impactful in every phase of the game for the Class 6A-I Tigers, who earned their first playoff win since 2012. On defense, Noles — who will continue his career as a preferred walk-on at OU — finished with 134 tackles and five interceptions, one of which he returned for a touchdown, along with four pass breakups, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Noles was also a standout receiver. He had 23 receptions for 494 yards and eight touchdowns, as well as 35 carries for 121 yards and two scores. He had two returns for touchdowns on special teams.

More: Which Oklahoma high school football players are committed to FBS programs?

Norman's Dax Noles carries the ball in high school football as the Norman High Tigers play the Norman North Timberwolves at Gaylord Family/Oklahoma Memorial Stadium on Aug. 31, 2023 in Norman, Okla. [Steve Sisney/For The Oklahoman]

Nick Sardis covers high school sports for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Nick? He can be reached at nsardis@oklahoman.com or on Twitter at @nicksardis. Sign up for The Varsity Club newsletter to access more high school coverage. Support Nick's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma HS football 2023 All-State Defensive Player of Year candidates