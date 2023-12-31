Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 All-State Football Offensive Player of the Year candidates

It’s time to announce postseason awards for Oklahoma high school football.

The Oklahoman will unveil its 111th All-State football team on Sunday, Jan. 14. Additionally, The Oklahoman will honor one Offensive Player of the Year, one Defensive Player of the Year and one Coach of the Year. The winners will be revealed along with the second team and honorable mention selections.

How did The Oklahoman select its nominees for the 111th All-State football first team? Forms were sent to every football coach in the state asking for nominations. The returned forms were evaluated by a three-person committee consisting of staff writers Hallie Hart, Jordan Davis and Nick Sardis. Coaches and others familiar with this year’s football landscape were also consulted. The list was narrowed to 25 first-teamers, and candidates were chosen for Players of the Year on offense, defense and coaches.

Here are the three candidates for The Oklahoman's 111th All-State football team Offensive Player of the Year:

Andy Bass, Heritage Hall

Heritage Hall’s Andy Bass (7) runs the ball during an Oklahoma high school semifinal football game between Heritage Hall and Marlow in Newcastle, Okla., on Friday, Nov. 24, 2023.

Position: Quarterback | Class: Senior

The story: Bass took his dynamic game to new heights this season. The OU preferred walk-on commit threw for 3,144 yards and 35 touchdowns with a completion percentage of 66.3. A state champion in track, he also led the Chargers with his legs, rushing for 1,478 yards and 30 touchdowns on 138 attempts. With Bass setting the tone, Heritage Hall reached the Class 3A state championship game for the second straight year. He threw for one touchdown and ran for three before leaving with a torn anterior cruciate ligament and meniscus. It was a heartbreaking loss for the Chargers, but it proved how much Bass had been the heartbeat of their team.

Jamarian Ficklin, Muskogee

Muskogee quarterback Jamarian Ficklin (1) passes against Stillwater during the second half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game at UCO in Edmond, Okla. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023. (Credit: Alonzo Adams for The Oklahoman)

Position: Quarterback | Class: Junior

The story: In three seasons as a varsity starter, Ficklin has uplifted Muskogee from a 2-8 record to a Class 6A-II state championship. Through the air and on the ground, the quarterback known as “Byrd” propelled the Roughers to their first state title since 1986. He completed 171 of 253 (67.6%) of his pass attempts for 3,249 yards and 32 touchdowns, while adding balance with 947 rushing yards and 20 touchdowns on 137 carries. Ficklin posted stellar numbers in the playoffs and thrived on the biggest stage, completing 10 of 11 pass attempts for a touchdown and rushing for three scores in the finals against defending champion Stillwater.

Xavier Robinson, Carl Albert

Xavier Robinson, Carl Albert running back and The Oklahoman's 2022 All-State football offensive player of the year is pictured at Scissortail Bridge in Downtown Oklahoma City on Thursday, Jan. 5, 2022.

Position: Running back | Class: Senior

The story: Xavier Robinson couldn’t hide. He set Carl Albert’s all-time rushing record as a junior, so defenses knew to plan for him this season. That didn’t stop the OU signee from having an outstanding senior year as the Titans won their second straight Class 5A state title. Robinson rushed for 1,789 yards and 34 touchdowns. He also added 126 receiving yards and four scores and completed two touchdown passes. Robinson capped his high school career with a prolific game, accounting for three touchdowns and 197 all-purpose yards to defeat Del City for the championship.

—Hallie Hart, Staff writer

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma football 2023 All-State Offensive Player of Year candidates