Meet The Oklahoman's 2023 All-State Football Coach of the Year candidates

It’s time to announce postseason awards for Oklahoma high school football.

The Oklahoman will unveil its 111th All-State football team on Sunday, Jan. 14. Additionally, The Oklahoman will honor one Offensive Player of the Year, one Defensive Player of the Year and one Coach of the Year. The winners will be revealed along with the second team and honorable mention selections.

How did The Oklahoman select its nominees for the 111th All-State football first team? Forms were sent to every football coach in the state asking for nominations. The returned forms were evaluated by a three-person committee consisting of staff writers Hallie Hart, Jordan Davis and Nick Sardis. Coaches and others familiar with this year’s football landscape were also consulted. The list was narrowed to 25 first-teamers, and candidates were chosen for Players of the Year on offense, defense and coaches.

Here are the three candidates for The Oklahoman's 111th All-State football team Coach of the Year:

Brad Beller, Washington

Washington's head football coach Brad Beller celebrates with players during the Class 2A high school football championship game between Millwood and Washington at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., Saturday, Dec. 9, 2023.

The story: After leading Washington to its first state title since 1996, Beller proved he could maintain the success. In a rematch of last year’s Class 2A state finals, Washington defeated Millwood, 41-24, for its second consecutive championship. The Warriors went 15-0 to extend their win streak to 30 games, which is tied for 15th on the all-time list in Oklahoma high school 11-man football, according to sports database I Was At The Game. Beller’s team achieved this feat in dominant fashion, shutting out all but one district opponent this season.

Jeff Craig, Blanchard

Blanchard head coach Jeff Craig celebrates after Blanchard won the 4A high school football state championship game between Blanchard and Wagoner at Chad Richison Stadium in Edmond, Okla., on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The story: Blanchard was the underdog heading into the Class 4A state finals. The Lions were meeting Wagoner, the undefeated reigning champion with a roster featuring two SEC commits. But Craig brought his Blanchard team together to claim its first state title since 2012. The Lions toppled Wagoner, 19-14, to finish the season 13-1. Craig had guided Blanchard to a district title in a tough District 4A-2, rolling past top contenders Newcastle, Tuttle and Bethany. The Lions’ only loss came to Class 5A Piedmont in a nondistrict matchup, and Blanchard held every district opponent to 13 or fewer points.

Travis Hill, Muskogee

Muskogee head coach Travis Hill looks at the scoreboard during the second half of the OSSAA 6AII State Football Championship Game against Stillwater at UCO in Edmond, Okla. Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

The story: Muskogee needed a rebuild when Hill took over in 2021, and he has guided the Roughers through adversity to revitalize their football program. The Roughers were moving in the right direction with a state semifinal appearance last year, but Hill reached the pinnacle of a turnaround this season with Muskogee’s first state championship since 1986. Through only three seasons as Muskogee’s coach, Hill has elevated the team from a 2-8 record to a Class 6A-II state title. The Roughers finished this season 11-2, avenging their regular-season loss to Stillwater to take state and unseat the reigning champion.

