'He’s a playmaker': How OU football commit Dax Noles pushed Norman past Mustang

MUSTANG — Dax Noles is always prepared to enter and provide a spark for Norman’s offense.

The star safety expends a lot of energy on defense, but he knows he can also impact games as an offensive playmaker.

And when the Tigers needed a big play at crucial moments against Mustang on Friday, they turned to Noles — an OU preferred walk-on commit — to deliver.

Noles didn’t disappoint.

The senior ran for two 1-yard touchdowns while taking direct snaps out of the wildcat formation in the third quarter and caught a 41-yard touchdown pass from junior Phoenix Murphy in the fourth, helping Norman beat Class 6A-I eighth-ranked Mustang 27-19 at Bronco Stadium.

Norman trailed 19-7 at halftime but dominated after the break, and Noles was a big reason why.

“It’s great to be a second-half team, which is what you want to be,” Noles said. “And that’s how you win games.”

Murphy was efficient for Norman (3-5, 3-2 District 6A-I-2) throughout the night and finished 15-of-21 passing for 185 yards and two touchdowns. His other touchdown throw was a 21-yarder to his younger brother, sophomore Ryder Murphy, in the first quarter.

Senior tailback Devin Alexander led Norman’s rushing attack, finishing with 32 carries for 128 yards.

Mustang (4-4, 1-4), which was playing without junior starting quarterback Trajan Williamson, had a decent first half but struggled to find the end zone, although Aiden Jordan made all four of his field goal attempts.

Mustang freshman Tyson Pogi took most of the snaps at quarterback and completed 17 of 27 passes for 145 yards and a touchdown. Senior Jacob Blice also played quarterback and finished 4-of-6 passing for 57 yards.

Mustang’s offense had some success in the first half, but Norman’s defense ramped things up after that and shut out the Broncos.

Noles was at the center of that while also producing on offense.

“I love (having) the ball in my hands, as well,” he said. “They try to get it to me so I can go out and make plays.”

Noles was initially a quarterback at Norman, so it isn’t much of a surprise that he thrives with the football in his hands. Whether he's playing receiver or taking direct snaps, good things usually happen when Noles gets involved.

“He’s a playmaker,” Norman coach Rocky Martin said. “Started getting the ball in his hands and then on the defensive side, he’s flying all over the field, making tackles and covering. He’s fun to watch. He’s fun to coach. Makes me look good.”

Noles announced his commitment to OU on Sept. 17.

In the midst of a great senior season, he’s focused but also excited when he thinks about the future.

“It was pretty easy for me,” Noles said of his decision to commit to the Sooners. “They treated me so well. And it’s close to home. I’m really close with my family. A bunch of younger brothers are going to play here in a couple of years, so I’m excited to come back and watch them play.”

